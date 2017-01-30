Donald Trump has defended his ban on Muslims coming to America, saying it had to be implemented quickly to prevent “bad dudes” from entering the country.

As the world continued to reel from the executive order, Trump sent angry tweets on Monday denying that the chaos it caused at airports this weekend was his fault.

He then tweeted about the “ban”, despite having insisted over the weekend that the order stopping people entering the US from seven Muslim countries was not actually a “ban”.

Echoing his comment from October that there were “bad hombres out there”, Trump tweeted: “If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the ‘bad’ would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad ‘dudes’ out there!”