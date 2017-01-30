As the world reels from Donald Trump’s Muslim refugee ban, an ex-US soldier has shared the story of an Iraqi refugee who saved his life twice.

Dylan Park’s story has been shared tens of thousands of times on social media.

He tweeted the story how, against all odds, he came to be reunited with the Iraqi interpreter who saved his life and came to live in America.

Park’s final tweet read: “Lost one brother, and got another one back.”

His tale comes in the wake of the US President’s latest executive order, which bans Muslims from seven countries entering the US.

Demonstrations have been held at airports across the US and thousands are due to gather outside Downing Street on Monday afternoon calling on the government to cancel Trump’s state visit to the UK.

The soldier’s story in full: