Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Donald Trump has been dealt another blow to his fledgling administration

Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down an offer to be President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser, in yet another blow to a new administration struggling to find its footing. Harward, a former navy chief now living in Abu Dhabi as an executive of defence firm Lockheed Martin, is reported to have been denied his request to bring on board his own team. He said on Thursday evening: “It’s purely a personal issue.”

Handout . / Reuters Robert Harward is a former navy chief now lives in Abu Dhabi as an executive of defence firm Lockheed Martin

“I’m in a unique position finally after being in the military for 40 years to enjoy some personal time,” he added. Harward told The Associated Press that the Trump administration was “very accommodating to my needs, both professionally and personally”. Asked whether he had requested to bring in his own staff at the National Security Council, Harward said, “I think that’s for the president to address”. Following the resignation of Michael Flynn, administration officials said his deputy, KT McFarland, was staying on at the NSC. McFarland is a former Fox News analyst.