As president-elect, Donald Trump uses Twitter to make announcements, complain about the media, whinge about TV shows making fun of him, generally make things up and casually spark international incidents.

Trump’s shouty tweets, often fired off in the early hours, receive thousands of retweets. He has over 17 million followers. RIP his mentions. But as he scrolls through his Twitter feed he is exposed to quite a limited number of views. He only follows 41 people.