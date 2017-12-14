Although it feels like far longer, it was only in March that Sean Spicer was roundly mocked for using two stacks of paper to prove a point about health care.

I just can't get over this argument.



"Look at the size. This is the Democrats. This is us." pic.twitter.com/0lPfRxFvMf March 7, 2017

Never one to be outdone Donald Trump today went a step further by symbolically cutting a red tape adorning an two absolutely gigantic stacks of A4.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Some poor soul had to stack all that.

Trump was touting just how much he’s done to deregulate the US with the massive pile on the right representing the present-day bureaucracy and the teeny pile on the left, that of the 1960s which he is aiming for.

Speaking at the White House, he said: “One of the very first actions of my administration was to impose a two-for-one rule on new federal regulations. We ordered that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated.

Can we go paperless in 2018 so moments like this wont happen anymore? — Kevin Earley (@EarleyKevin) December 14, 2017

“You heard me say that on the campaign, many, many times. As a result, the never-ending growth of red tape in America has come to a sudden, screeching, and beautiful halt!” Unfortunately for the President a recent investigation by Bloomberg News found Trump has actually be taking credit for killing regulations that were already dead.

Couple questions: 1) how many trees were destroyed in the making of this clown show? And (2) who’s moving all that paper? — SH♛KE (@shakeSpear89) December 14, 2017

It reads: “The review’s findings undercut one of the signature assertions of an administration that has struggled to show progress on its major campaign promises. Efforts to rescind Obamacare faltered in Congress and a promised wall along the Mexican border remains unbuilt. But Trump and his aides proudly and repeatedly point to progress in cutting government red tape.”

Raise your hand if you know why the 1960s lack of regulations are bad? 🙋🏻‍♀️ — Meg 🧜🏼‍♀️ Bee (@onedankmom) December 14, 2017