5 Disturbing Things Donald Trump Did Over The Weekend

1) Drew moral equivalency between Valdimir Putin and the US
In an interview with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly, Donald Trump reiterated his “respect” for Putin and then went on to equate the Russian leader’s actions with those of unnamed Americans.
Putin has targeted Chechens, journalists, Syrian civilians and numerous political opponents during his tenure as Russian leader overseeing a “murderous regime”.
Trump was roundly criticised for the comments.
Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, refused to comment on Trump’s reply but lashed out at Fox, calling O’Reilly’s remarks “unacceptable and offensive,” reports the Associated Press.
2) Not worked out how to switch the White House lights on.
According to the New York Times, Trump’s aides are having a bit of difficulty adjusting to their new surroundings.
Aides confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the cabinet room. Visitors conclude their meetings and then wander around, testing doorknobs until finding one that leads to an exit.
Wow.
Perhaps it’s so they don’t have to witness this:
Needless to say Twitter had a lot of fun with the alleged revelations.
3) Raged at the judge who blocked his travel ban
On Friday, a federal judge in Seattle blocked the controversial Muslim refugee ban.
U.S. District Court Judge James Robart instantly became the subject of a series of inflammatory tweets from the President.
Lawyers for Washington state and Minnesota have told a federal appellate court that restoring President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees and travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries would “unleash chaos again.”
Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday that “we don’t appoint judges to our district courts to conduct foreign policy or to make decisions about the national security”.
Trump himself had offered an optimistic forecast the previous night, telling reporters during a weekend at his private club in Florida: “We’ll win. For the safety of the country, we’ll win.”
4) Repeated his unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud
Another remarkable exchange with Bill O’Reilly.
Trump has repeatedly insisted he lost the popular vote in the election because people were “voting 15 times for Hillary Clinton”, among other things.
There is absolutely no evidence of voter fraud. At all.
5) Continued to incorrectly use the term ‘fake news’
Fake news refers to stories deliberately made up in order to deceive readers.
Instead Trump uses the term to slate anything he doesn’t agree with as he doubled-down on again first thing Monday morning.
Oh well, at least it spawned some funny replies.