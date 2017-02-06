5 Disturbing Things Donald Trump Did Over The Weekend

In an interview with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly, Donald Trump reiterated his “respect” for Putin and then went on to equate the Russian leader’s actions with those of unnamed Americans.

Putin has targeted Chechens, journalists, Syrian civilians and numerous political opponents during his tenure as Russian leader overseeing a “murderous regime”.

O’Reilly: "He’s a killer though. Putin’s a killer." Trump: "...You think our country is so innocent?" Putin has killed 34 journalists. 34!

When the press said Putin's a killer, it was adorable to see how Trump stood by his man and criticized America instead. That's true love.

When has a Democratic political activists been poisoned by the GOP, or vice versa? We are not the same as #Putin . MR

Sen. Ben Cardin on Trump's Putin comments: "“Equating our country with an authoritarian, murderous regime is outrageous and reprehensible." pic.twitter.com/onl3A2kWhR

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, refused to comment on Trump’s reply but lashed out at Fox, calling O’Reilly’s remarks “unacceptable and offensive,” reports the Associated Press.

2) Not worked out how to switch the White House lights on.

According to the New York Times, Trump’s aides are having a bit of difficulty adjusting to their new surroundings.

Aides confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the cabinet room. Visitors conclude their meetings and then wander around, testing doorknobs until finding one that leads to an exit.

