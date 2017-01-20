Donald Trump Becomes 45th President Of America, And UK Reacts With Horror

Donald Trump has renewed his “America First” mantra as it became official: he is the 45th President of the United States of America.
After taking the Presidential oath, Trump addressed the crowd with a defiant and populist speech, railing against Washington, “crime, gangs and drugs”, and promising: “The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”
Returning to the theme that won him US ‘rust belt’ states hit by overseas trade, he blasted: “The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and redistributed around the world.”
Making clear his belief in protectionism, he told the depleted crowd: “From this day forward, a new vision will govern this land. From this day forward, it will only be America First.”
The UK reacted to his comments with interest.
But some liked it.
And others pointed out ...
There were key passages:
On Washington ...
For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished – but the people did not share in its wealth.
On ‘America First’ ...
From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be America First. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength.
On the ‘forgotten men and women’ ...
The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. Everyone is listening to you now.
Trump, who arrived at the Capitol Building on Friday morning to chants of ‘USA! USA! USA!’, spent the morning attending church and meeting with outgoing President Obama as VIPs filled into the stands for the inauguration.
The Obamas warmly greeted the Trumps on the steps of the White House, bringing a large gift box from Tiffany’s which Melania handed to first lady Michelle.
As the two couples were meeting, the president-elect’s family, former presidents, the Supreme Court justices and Congressman started filing into the stands outside the Capitol Building to see the ceremony - including Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton.
It appeared, however, fewer people attended the inauguration than in previous years.