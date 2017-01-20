Donald Trump Becomes 45th President Of America, And UK Reacts With Horror

Donald Trump has renewed his “America First” mantra as it became official: he is the 45th President of the United States of America.

After taking the Presidential oath, Trump addressed the crowd with a defiant and populist speech, railing against Washington, “crime, gangs and drugs”, and promising: “The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”

Returning to the theme that won him US ‘rust belt’ states hit by overseas trade, he blasted: “The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and redistributed around the world.”

Making clear his belief in protectionism, he told the depleted crowd: “From this day forward, a new vision will govern this land. From this day forward, it will only be America First.”

