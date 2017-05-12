The Associated Press sent Twitter into speculative overdrive with a quote from the President’s lawyer...

Only nobody knows what it actually means.

After months pf speculation, rumour and protests, information on Donald Trump ’s tax returns has been released.

BREAKING: Trump lawyer: Tax returns from past 10 years show no "income of any type from Russian sources," with few exceptions.

A) Um...which few exceptions?; B) Trump literally told us not to trust his surrogates this morning; C) Release them. https://t.co/WB08aebgFm

few exceptions meaning Trump lawyer didn't see all 10 returns, or that Trump has in fact had income from Russian source? https://t.co/FMeEhgbotN

The lawyers did not release copies of Trump’s tax returns so The Associated Press could not independently verify their conclusions.

The letter says there is no equity investment by Russians in entities controlled by Trump or debt owed by Trump to Russian lenders. It does reflect income from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant held in Moscow and a property sold to a Russian billionaire in 2008 for $95 million.

The White House says Trump asked his lawyers for a letter following a request from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who heads one of the congressional committees investigating Russia’s interference in last year’s election.

So erm... yeah, that’s all there is right now meaning people were free to take the piss for a while.