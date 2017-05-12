Donald Trump has threatened to put an end to press briefings and suggested he wiretapped recently-fired FBI Director, James Comey. In a series of tweets which, even for him are pretty out there, he took aim once again at the “fake media” for the reporting around the bombshell sacking earlier this week.

For those still clinging to the Trump Train, it's not too late to get off. Tracks missing ahead. https://t.co/9DUynmsuMl — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) May 12, 2017

The outburst comes the morning after Trump contradicted official White House accounts of the incident in an interview with NBC News and also reasserted his claim that Comey had told him three times that he wasn’t under FBI investigation.

Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

The Fake Media is working overtime today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

And the most explosive of the tweets...

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Congress now needs to ask Trump and the White House if there are any such tapes. https://t.co/aAidOH05VN — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 12, 2017

Trump threatening Comey, who will likely testify during an ongoing investigation into Trump. In courts, they call this witness intimidation. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 12, 2017

And finally (for now)...

When James Clapper himself, and virtually everyone else with knowledge of the witch hunt, says there is no collusion, when does it end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

UPDATE: He has now tweeted this gem.

China just agreed that the U.S. will be allowed to sell beef, and other major products, into China once again. This is REAL news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Trump said on Thursday night he had planned to fire FBI Director James Comey all along, regardless of whether top Justice Department officials recommended the stunning step. JUST IN: Donald trump’s tax return info released but no one knows what it means. His assertions came as Comey’s temporary replacement joined in, contradicting other administration statements on the snowballing controversy.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters James Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in March.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump also said he’d asked Comey point-blank if he was under investigation and was assured three times he was not. Trump showed no concern that the request might be viewed as interference in an active FBI probe into his 2016 campaign’s possible ties to Russia’s election meddling, reports the Associated Press. “I said, ‘If it’s possible, would you let me know, am I under investigation?’ He said you are not under investigation,” Trump said. He added the discussions happened in two phone calls and at a dinner in which Comey was asking to keep his job. Comey has not confirmed Trump’s account.

I'd love to know what Trump thinks quotation marks are for. — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 12, 2017

The New York Times on Thursday cited two unnamed Comey associates who recounted his tale of a January dinner with the President in which Trump asked for a pledge of loyalty. Comey declined, instead offering “honesty.” When Trump then pressed for “honest loyalty,” Comey told the President, “You will have that,” said the associates, who told the newspaper they agreed to keep the story confidential while Comey was FBI director. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders disputed the report and said the President would “never even suggest the expectation of personal loyalty.”

Mark Wilson via Getty Images White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, speaks during press briefing on May 11.

But the account echoed wording in a comment made a day earlier to The Associated Press by longtime Comey friend Daniel Richman, a former federal prosecutor, who said the President had removed “somebody unwilling to pledge absolute loyalty to him.” The White House initially cited a Justice Department memo criticising Comey’s handling of last year’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails as the impetus for Trump’s decision. But Trump on Thursday acknowledged for the first time that the Russia investigation - which he dismissed as a “made-up story” - was also on his mind as he ousted the man overseeing the probe. The shifting accounts of the decision to fire Comey, whom Trump derided as a “showboat” and “grandstander,” added to a mounting sense of uncertainty and chaos in the West Wing, as aides scrambled to get their stories straight and appease an angry President. Not even Vice President Mike Pence was spared the embarrassment of having told a version of events that was later discredited by Trump.

Hey, Senate Intelligence Committee, grand jury, any future special prosecutor, it looks like Trump has some tapes you might want to subpoena https://t.co/wUxYJ6ceFN — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) May 12, 2017

The White House’s explanations continued to crumble throughout the day Thursday. On Capitol Hill, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe strongly disputed the White House’s assertion that Comey had been fired in part because he had lost the confidence of the FBI’s rank-and-file. “That is not accurate,” McCabe said. “Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day.”

Bloomberg via Getty Images President Donald Trump in the White House Rose Garden earlier this month.

Unfazed, Sanders insisted she had heard from “countless” members of the FBI who welcomed the President’s decision. McCabe also pointed out the remarkable nature of Trump’s version of his conversations with Comey. McCabe told a Senate panel it was not “standard practice” to tell an individual whether they are or are not under investigation. Previous presidents have made a public show of staying out of legal matters, so as not to appear to be injecting politics. Trump’s comments demonstrated his striking deviation from that practice.

Nixon is somewhere in the afterlife breathing a sigh of relief that Donald Trump will take his spot as the POTUS with the worst legacy. — Catherine McParland (@Cat_McParland) May 12, 2017

The ousted director himself is said to be confident that his own version of events will come out, possibly in an appearance before Congress, according to an associate who has been in touch with him since his firing Tuesday. Trump and Comey’s relationship was strained early on, in part because of the President’s explosive and unsubstantiated claims that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. Comey found the allegations confounding, according to his associate, and wondered what to make of what he described as strange thoughts coming from his new boss.

Sounds like a threat and also, yet another misuse of quotation marks https://t.co/rjsiwkYs2u — rabia chaudry (@rabiasquared) May 12, 2017

The President was no kinder to Comey on Thursday, calling him names and saying he’d left the FBI in “virtual turmoil.” He said that while he received a scathing assessment of Comey’s performance from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Monday, that memo was not a catalyst for his dramatic decision as the White House had said earlier. “I was going to fire Comey,” Trump said. “Regardless of recommendation I was going to fire Comey.

"Catastrophe" is already taken so we'll have to come up for a different title for TV treatment of Trump presidency. Shrieks and Leaks? https://t.co/uyIGyrAEDA — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) May 12, 2017

That’s far different that the White House’s initial account in the hours after Comey’s firing. Multiple officials, including Pence, said the President was acting at the behest of Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. But it quickly became clear that the President had been stewing for days over the Russia investigation and Comey’s refusal to defend him in appearances before lawmakers. By Wednesday afternoon, the officials, like Trump, were saying he had in fact been considering ousting the FBI director for months because of a lack of confidence in his ability to lead the agency. And the Russia investigation was still on his mind. “In fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,” he said. Sanders attributed the disconnect in the week’s explanations to the fact that she had not directly asked Trump when he’d made the decision to fire Comey until shortly before Thursday’s press briefing.

Where is Ivanka and all the people who luv this man. Someone help him. Buy him mittens. Hide his phone. Find him a Jim Baker type. It's sad! https://t.co/7F4LELjybq — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) May 12, 2017