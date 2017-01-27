As questions hang in the air over how close a post-Brexit Britain and American under Donald Trump will be, the new president held hands with Theresa May held hands after their much-anticipated joint press conference.
A White House pool report said they held hands “very briefly” and Trump ignored questions as he spoke with May and they walked on the White House Colonnade on Friday.
A British photographer snapped the moment.
It made some think the “special relationship” was in safe hands.
The i newspaper splashed the picture with the headline “Special relationship is back on”.
The moment followed their much-anticipated joint press conference - at which Trump said Brexit would be “a fantastic thing for the UK” and that the British/American relationship had proven “one of the great forces in history for justice and for peace”.
He also said he wanted a “quick” trade deal with Britain after it leaves the EU.
Aside an unusually subdued Trump, May also revealed that the Queen had invited Trump to visit Britain for a state visit later this year.
At the conference, British and American journalists put questions to the pair.
May called on the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg who asked about torture, prompting Trump to joke to May: “That was your choice of question? There goes that relationship!”