Donald Trump has said if North Korea does not abandon it’s nuclear weapons program he will have “no option but to totally destroy” the country. In a fiery speech to the United Nations general Assembly in New York the President referred to Kim Jong-Un as “rocket man” and said he “is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime”.

Pres. Trump on North Korea: "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime." https://t.co/a3VGUhtpiN pic.twitter.com/zHLl83PjLk — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 19, 2017

Loud murmurs filled the green-marbled UN General Assembly hall when Trump issued his sternest warning yet to North Korea, whose ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests have rattled the globe. He urged United Nations member states to work together to isolate the Kim government until it ceases its “hostile” behaviour, reports Reuters. A junior North Korean diplomat remained in the delegation’s front-row seat for Trump’s speech, the North Korean UN mission said. The speech came on the same day it was reported North Koreans will start leaving Qatar and Kuwait after the Gulf Arab states announced they would stop renewing visas.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters