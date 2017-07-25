Donald Trump is no stranger to a Twitter tirade, but as his beleaguered presidency stumbles on they’re becoming more and more a tantalising insight into his clearly troubled state of mind. His latest, seven tweets in less than an hour, was longer than most and breathtaking in its scope.

Here’s what we can learn from them... 1) Ukraine and the A.G.

The reference to allegations the Clinton campaign collaborated with officials at the Ukrainian Embassy to research Trump’s associates has been used repeatedly by the Trump camp but is a classic case of deflection. A Democratic National Committee (DNC) contractor did float the idea of obtaining damaging information from embassy officials but that is as far as it went. Compare this with the current Russia probe which is investigating whether or not a coordinated effort by the USA’s main superpower rival, directed by Putin himself, tried to undermine US elections, allegations backed up by US intelligence agencies. The comparison is a non-starter and that’s why there is no other investigation. And as for ‘A.G.’... 2) Jeff Sessions

Again the “Clinton crimes” and “Intel leakers” is nothing more than deflection from the Russia probe. The real story here is Jeff Sessions the - in Trump’s own words - “beleaguered” Attorney General.

Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump, gave up a safe seat to take this job and has pushed Trump's agenda these last 6 months. https://t.co/3xUKBgfdaQ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 25, 2017

I asked two ppl close to Trump why he is tormenting Sessions instead of firing him. The answer from both, paraphrased: Because he can. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 25, 2017

Also, it’s worth just taking a step back at this point to remind ourselves the President of the USA is attacking his AG whom he appointed himself just months ago. And doing it on Twitter. 3) The FBI and Andrew McCabe

Sitting president attacks FBI chief. On Twitter. Just another day in Trumpland... https://t.co/G5quGtOE6W — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 25, 2017

Indeed, just another day. Andrew McCabe is the acting head of the FBI and has been ever since Trump fired James Comey, most likely because he refused to pledge his “loyalty” to the President. McCabe has been heavily criticised for not recusing himself into the Clinton email probe after it was revealed his wife received $675,000 from senior members of the DNC - but not Hillary Clinton. All this is by-the-by though as, yet again, it is simply more deflection from the Russia probe. As an aside, for some background of Trump’s limited understanding of how the administration he heads actually works, here’s an excerpt from an interview last week.

JESUS TAPDANCING CHRIST.



Trump thinks the FBI reports directly to him and only started reporting to DOJ as "courtesy" after Watergate. pic.twitter.com/ZJxbwi5zTb — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 20, 2017

Astounding. 4) Major Legislation

Trump is rather fond of touting his own successes - just last night he described the work of the White House under his tenure as “incredible”. Only there’s one problem - he’s yet to pass a single piece of major legislation. 5) Hypocrisy

It’s difficult to believe the sincerity of someone who once said of McCain’s Vietnam service: “I like people who weren’t captured.”

"I like people who weren't captured."*

--Trump on John McCain's heroics



*until I need his vote to get a political win. Just despicable. https://t.co/4dBcWNt4AX — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 25, 2017

6) Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner didn’t prove anything yesterday. What he did do was describe a number of meetings with Russian officials that he omitted from his White House security clearance form as due to an “aide’s error”.

Jared Kushner says he did not collude with Russia



Of course. He wasn’t just going to admit he did something wrong. He’s not Donald Trump Jr — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) July 25, 2017

Hmmm. He sure does tweet a lot about something that’s nothing more than a “witch hunt”... In Conclusion... Trump is little over six months into his presidency and his closest advisors (and relatives) are under investigation for possible collusion with a foreign government, he’s yet to pass any major legislation and he’s already discussing firing people he was praising and appointing just months ago.

Trump knows he's fucked in this investigation. Let's all call it what it is. https://t.co/lImwI7fhX3 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 19, 2017

Not to mention the other fiascos each one of which would have been enough to have been the main story of his predecessor’s tenures.

Donald Trump lost Michael Flynn & Sean Spicer. He might fire Jeff Sessions. Rex Tillerson might resign. His administration is falling apart — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) July 25, 2017

Rather than face up to any of this he continues to deflect attention onto Clinton’s alleged “crimes” and seems to think his victory in the Electoral College (don’t mention the popular vote though) is still enough to carry him through to the point he even thinks it’s appropriate to bring up while addressing a crowd of seven-year-olds. And he does it all in public, on Twitter.

IMPORTANT REMINDER



Trump's presidency is ABNORMAL

His actions: unprecedented

His rhetoric: extremist

His approval: historically low outlier — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 25, 2017