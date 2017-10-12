This week is set to be busier than usual in the White House as the Trump administration gets set to plough ahead with attempts to change two major pieces of US policy - Obamacare and the Clean Power Plan. Before we get into the nitty-gritty of what this means and why it’s happening, it’s worth pointing out what both of these laws have in common - this man:

It’s no secret that President Trump has made something of a mission of hacking away at Barack Obama’s legacy, although dismantling the policies of his predecessor is proving to be more difficult than he may have thought. So the short version of “why is Trump rolling back Obamacare and the Clean Power Plan?” is.. because Obama did it. But still reading? OK then, here’s the nitty gritty. THE CLEAN POWER PLAN What Is It? The Clean Power Plan (CPP) is the “historic opportunity to reduce carbon pollution from the single largest source of US global warming emissions”, namely power plants, by 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. These account for around 40% of carbon emissions in the US, the world’s second biggest emitter after China. Fewer emissions = less global-warming = happier planet. Sounds pretty good, right? Well not to Trump and the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Scott Pruitt.

Dismantling Clean Power Plan is an attack on science, public health & plain common sense. We owe it to our kids & grandkids to #ProtectCPP. pic.twitter.com/83dDeKpNno — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) October 10, 2017

Why Don’t They Like It? Yesterday, when announcing he would sign a proposed rule on Tuesday to begin withdrawing from the CPP, Pruitt said:

Here's the President's message: The war on coal is over.

The EPA is also saying the CPP is illegal as it gave the government too much influence in the competition to generate power in the United States. In short, they’re - allegedly - doing it for the coal miners and cash-strapped utility companies that still rely on coal-fired power plants. What’s Really Going On? The massive endangered elephant in the room is this...

Give me clean, beautiful and healthy air - not the same old climate change (global warming) bullshit! I am tired of hearing this nonsense. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2014

This is like the Surgeon General saying cigarettes don't cause cancer, or head of NASA saying the Earth is flat.https://t.co/rBUAqtezyL — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) March 9, 2017

The two people leading the charge against the CPP don’t believe carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming. What Do They Believe In? Fossil fuels. This is an excerpt from a Guardian article from last year. Pruitt, 48, grew up in Lexington, Kentucky, and found his niche in constitutional and employment law. A Republican, he was elected attorney general of Oklahoma in 2010 after a spell as a state senator. Since 2002, Pruitt has received more than $300,000 in contributions from the fossil fuel industry and in 2014 even allowed Devon Energy, an Oklahoma oil and gas firm, to write a three-page complaint to the EPA on his letterhead. Pruitt has sued the EPA, the agency he is now set to lead, multiple times over what he considers to be unwarranted meddling by the federal government. He has targeted regulations that limit air pollution haze in national parks, methane leaks from drilling, and mercury and arsenic seeping from power plants. The attorney general even tried to strip protections from the lesser prairie chicken, a threatened bird, because it presented a feathered barrier to oil and gas drilling. Oklahoma has experienced a huge increase in earthquakes due to a boom in drilling over the past decade. And according to Salon just this week: President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Scott Pruitt, has apparently spent nearly every day of his tenure meeting with corporate leaders from the industries he’s supposed to regulate. As for Trump, coal miners and coal miner communities make up a significant section of his electoral base and he campaigned on a promise to reverse the 41% decline in the industry since 2008. What’s Wrong With That? Whilst attempting to create jobs for the unemployed is no doubt admirable, reopening heavily polluting coal mines isn’t the only option. Energy sectors in other countries are leading the way in investing in renewable energy rather than regressing back into increased reliance on fossil fuels. Added to this is the fact that research indicates “Trump’s efforts to roll back environmental regulations will not materially improve economic conditions in America’s coal communities.”

Trump: "Coal is back."



(Coal is not back.) — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 12, 2017

OBAMACARE “Obamacare again??!!” yes, but this time it’s different. President Trump has had a rough time trying to repeal Obamacare, with all of the Republicans’ most significant attempts to kill the law this year failing in Congress. So this week he announced a different tactic - “THE POWER OF THE PEN!”

Since Congress can't get its act together on HealthCare, I will be using the power of the pen to give great HealthCare to many people - FAST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

What Is Obamacare? The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare or the ACA, was established with the simple aim of extending health insurance to all Americans. Around 15% of the US population did not have any healthcare coverage because either their employers did not offer insurance, or they did not qualify for government programmes designed to assist poor and elderly people. Obamacare attempted to bridge that gap in a number of ways, most notably by: Requiring businesses with more than 50 full-time employees to offer mandatory health insurance

Banning insurance companies from denying coverage to those with pre-existing health conditions

Allowing young people to stay on their parents’ plans until the age of 26

Expanding the eligibility requirements of Medicaid, the government health programme for those on lower incomes But the fundamental pillar behind Obamacare is that those Americans who can afford health insurance pay higher premiums. This helps fund subsidised coverage provided by government-run marketplaces to those on lower incomes. This, as we shall see, is an example of redistributive economics that does not sit well with Republicans, who advocate small government and view the forcing of insurance on citizens as government overreach and unwarranted intrusion into the running of businesses and into private lives.

After failed attempts by Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare, Trump is taking matters into his own hands with an executive order. pic.twitter.com/J79HbXz4sI — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 12, 2017