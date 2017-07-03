Donald Trump has ruled out a surprise visit to Britain in the next two weeks, amid claims he would use an unscheduled stop to avoid being confronted by protesters.

It was rumoured he would visit the UK on his way to France to meet Emmanuel Macron on July 14, after he said he did not want to do his state visit as long as the threat of huge protests loomed, effectively postponing it indefinitely.

The state visit was not in the Queen’s speech and the suggestion he could make a quick visit led people to pledge they would protest at short notice if he came.

But White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told The Financial Times: “While he looks forward to visiting the UK, it will not be in the next two weeks.”