Trump was 'in residence' at the White House not in Situation Room during raid.

The first covert counter-terrorism operation authorised by President Trump killed at least 10 women and children and was ordered without sufficient planning and intelligence, according to reports.

An elite US Navy SEAL team attacked a branch of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) on Sunday resulting in the deaths of 14 militants and one US commando, Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens, 36, according to the Pentagon.

Medics on the ground after the attack say around 30 people were killed including at least 10 women and children, Reuters reported.