Yet Another New Low From The White House

How’s this for the start of an article in the New York Times? “Donald Trump is completely unfit to be president of the United States. That is not an ideological expression. That is an expression of the shock of mounting evidence that he is intellectually deficient, temperamentally unsound and morally bankrupt.”

The writer was the New York Times columnist Charles Blow, who, as if we needed reminding, went on to detail the US president’s serial missteps of just the past few days.

On Monday, he chose to repeat one of his favourite racist slurs ― calling the Democratic party senator Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ because she has claimed native American ancestry - while, get this, supposedly honouring Navajo veterans of World War Two.

On Tuesday, he was reported to have resurrected - admittedly behind closed doors - his old lie about Barack Obama not having been born in the US.

And then on Wednesday came his now notorious tweets (all right, which of his tweets are not notorious?) endorsing three videos promulgated by the British racist organisation Britain First, which was originally set up by former members of the BNP.

Here’s how Charles Blow describes the true significance of all this: “These are not mistakes. These are not coincidences. This is not mere bungling. These are revelations of the soul. This is who Trump is and who he has always been. This is who he was before he entered politics, and who he remains.

“The Trump Doctrine is White Supremacy. Yes, he is also diplomatically inept, overwhelmed by avarice, thoroughly corrupt and a pathological liar, but it is to white supremacy and to hostility for everyone not white that he always returns.”

And if you’re still in any doubt at all about what this all means, I call in evidence Nigel Farage. (Now, there’s a sentence I never expected to write.) This is what he said: “I do think these videos are very bad taste and he [Trump] showed poor judgement. Of that I have no doubt at all.”