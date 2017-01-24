All Sections
    24/01/2017 15:55 GMT

    Donald Trump's Anti-Abortion Executive Order Was Just One Of Many Times Roomfuls Of Men Legislated Women’s Bodies

    Donald Trump's 'global gag rule' isn't the first time.

    SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
    US President Donald Trump signs an executive order cutting funding to health groups that advise on abortions

    The world watched on Monday as, surrounded by other men, Donald Trump signed an executive order cutting funding to health groups that advise on abortions.

    In one of his first acts as president, the billionaire businessman reinstated the “global gag rule” that bans American money from going to international health organisations that counsel on abortion as a family planning option.

    But this isn’t the first time a room full of men has been in charge of US measures which control women’s bodies.

    1) Senate Judiciary Committee hears about sexual harassment suffered by academic and attorney Anita Hill in 1991

    Hill had to tell this group of men about the sexual harassment she faced from Clarence Thomas, President George H.W. Bush’s choice for the Supreme Court.

    2) George W. Bush signs Partial Birth Abortion Act in 2003

    Reuters Photographer / Reuters
    Surrounded by lawmakers, then US President George W. Bush signs legislation banning so-called partial birth abortions in Washington November 5, 2003

    This outlawed doctors from knowingly performing a certain kind of abortion procedure.

    3) House of Representatives hearing on abortion in 2013

    This hearing on banning abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy included the input of precisely zero women.

    4) Ohio Governor John Kasich signs budget featuring a number of measures restricting women’s reproductive health access in 2013

    This included language to defund Planned Parenthood, require ultrasound tests for women seeking abortions, and impose new restrictions on abortion clinics.

    5) House Oversight and Government Reform Committee held a hearing on religious liberty and the Obama administration’s contraception rule in 2012

    The morning panel at the hearing consisted exclusively of men from conservative religious organisations.

