The world watched on Monday as, surrounded by other men, Donald Trump signed an executive order cutting funding to health groups that advise on abortions.

In one of his first acts as president, the billionaire businessman reinstated the “global gag rule” that bans American money from going to international health organisations that counsel on abortion as a family planning option.

But this isn’t the first time a room full of men has been in charge of US measures which control women’s bodies.

1) Senate Judiciary Committee hears about sexual harassment suffered by academic and attorney Anita Hill in 1991