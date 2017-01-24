The world watched on Monday as, surrounded by other men, Donald Trump signed an executive order cutting funding to health groups that advise on abortions.
In one of his first acts as president, the billionaire businessman reinstated the “global gag rule” that bans American money from going to international health organisations that counsel on abortion as a family planning option.
But this isn’t the first time a room full of men has been in charge of US measures which control women’s bodies.
1) Senate Judiciary Committee hears about sexual harassment suffered by academic and attorney Anita Hill in 1991
Hill had to tell this group of men about the sexual harassment she faced from Clarence Thomas, President George H.W. Bush’s choice for the Supreme Court.
2) George W. Bush signs Partial Birth Abortion Act in 2003
This outlawed doctors from knowingly performing a certain kind of abortion procedure.
3) House of Representatives hearing on abortion in 2013
This hearing on banning abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy included the input of precisely zero women.
4) Ohio Governor John Kasich signs budget featuring a number of measures restricting women’s reproductive health access in 2013
This included language to defund Planned Parenthood, require ultrasound tests for women seeking abortions, and impose new restrictions on abortion clinics.
5) House Oversight and Government Reform Committee held a hearing on religious liberty and the Obama administration’s contraception rule in 2012
The morning panel at the hearing consisted exclusively of men from conservative religious organisations.