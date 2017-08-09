On Tuesday details of the most Donald Trump thing in the Donald Trump White House emerged.
According to Vice News, twice a day the President is sent dossier stuffed with positive news about him, fawning tweets and pictures of him looking powerful.
The article reads:
One White House official said the only feedback the White House communications shop, which prepares the folder, has ever gotten in all these months is: “It needs to be more fucking positive.”
That’s why some in the White House ruefully refer to the packet as “the propaganda document.”
Inspired by this most thankless of tasks, HuffPost UK has scanned the day’s news (there’s quite a bit today) to find what would and what wouldn’t make the cut.
MADE THE CUT
There’s no bigger praise approval that from the big man himself (God, not Alex Jones).
DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT
It’s fair to assume CNN doesn’t grace the pages of the propaganda document very often.
MADE THE CUT
Bill Mitchell is definitely a regular in there.
DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT
MADE THE CUT
Full Apprentice right here - glorious.
DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT
That’s a... severed head.
MADE THE CUT
Assuming he doesn’t read past the headline this is a shoo-in.
DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT
Ouch
MADE THE CUT
BEHOLD! NOSTRADAMTRUMP!
DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT
You know it’s bad when the Anne Frank Centre is having a pop.
MADE THE CUT
Aide: “Look Sir, you’re making headlines around the world.”
Trump: “Those Koreans need to learn where the saturation button is on their remote.”
Aide: “Erm... sure Sir.”
DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT
It’s not orange enough for a start.
And because they’re clearly the most entertaining part of this article, here are a few more tweets that DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT.
And now for something serious...