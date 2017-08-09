On Tuesday details of the most Donald Trump thing in the Donald Trump White House emerged.

According to Vice News, twice a day the President is sent dossier stuffed with positive news about him, fawning tweets and pictures of him looking powerful.

The article reads:

One White House official said the only feedback the White House communications shop, which prepares the folder, has ever gotten in all these months is: “It needs to be more fucking positive.” That’s why some in the White House ruefully refer to the packet as “the propaganda document.”

Inspired by this most thankless of tasks, HuffPost UK has scanned the day’s news (there’s quite a bit today) to find what would and what wouldn’t make the cut.

MADE THE CUT

There’s no bigger praise approval that from the big man himself (God, not Alex Jones).