Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

    • NEWS
    09/08/2017 15:42 BST

    Donald Trump's Positive News 'Propaganda Document' - The Nuclear Issue

    Probably leave the poll ratings out.

    On Tuesday details of the most Donald Trump thing in the Donald Trump White House emerged.

    According to Vice News, twice a day the President is sent dossier stuffed with positive news about him, fawning tweets and pictures of him looking powerful.

    The article reads:

    One White House official said the only feedback the White House communications shop, which prepares the folder, has ever gotten in all these months is: “It needs to be more fucking positive.”

    That’s why some in the White House ruefully refer to the packet as “the propaganda document.”

    Inspired by this most thankless of tasks, HuffPost UK has scanned the day’s news (there’s quite a bit today) to find what would and what wouldn’t make the cut.

    MADE THE CUT

    There’s no bigger praise approval that from the big man himself (God, not Alex Jones).

    DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT

    It’s fair to assume CNN doesn’t grace the pages of the propaganda document very often.

    MADE THE CUT

    Bill Mitchell is definitely a regular in there.

    DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT

    MADE THE CUT

    Full Apprentice right here - glorious.

    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    Donald Trump (C) with first lady Melania Trump (R) meets with Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Tom Price (L) to discuss opioid addiction during a briefing at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey

    DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT

    That’s a... severed head.

    Alexandre Meneghini / Reuters
    Cuban artist Fabian Lopez shows one of his paints with his character holding Donald Trump's head in his atelier in Havana, Cuba.

    MADE THE CUT

    Assuming he doesn’t read past the headline this is a shoo-in.

    DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT

    Ouch

    MADE THE CUT

    BEHOLD! NOSTRADAMTRUMP!

    DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT

    You know it’s bad when the Anne Frank Centre is having a pop.

    MADE THE CUT

    Aide: “Look Sir, you’re making headlines around the world.”

    Trump: “Those Koreans need to learn where the saturation button is on their remote.”

    Aide: “Erm... sure Sir.”

    JUNG YEON-JE via Getty Images

    DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT

    It’s not orange enough for a start.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    A scarecrow entitled 'Lady & The Trump' at the Durrow Scarecrow Festival,

    And because they’re clearly the most entertaining part of this article, here are a few more tweets that DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT.

     

     

    And now for something serious...

