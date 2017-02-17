'You have just committed fake news' what an interview with Sebastian Gorka on #Newsnight where does Trump find these people — Dan O'Donoghue (@DanChronicle) February 16, 2017

What ensued was 11 minutes of back-and-forth between Gorka and an increasingly-exasperated Evan Davies that contained many words, few if any answers and multiple accusations of fake news. Watch the full clip here - or read the entire transcript below.

#Newsnight Just cut the line to Sebastian Gorka. It's like watching an evil David Brent. — Mark (@markofbattersea) February 16, 2017

Reaction to the segment was one of stunned bewilderment.

If Comical Ali had got out of Iraq and become a scientology flack: Sebastian Gorka. — Simon Usborne (@susborne) February 17, 2017

Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka -- would anyone give these two bizarre individuals a job in the real world? I think not — Chris Roberts (@Robertscgf) February 17, 2017

Gorka, who is British-born and of Hungarian descent, was this week embroiled in a scandal after pictures emerged of him wearing a military medal associated with Hungarian Nazi sympathisers.

Why is Trump Adviser @SebGorka wearing medal of Nazi collaborating group? And why won't he answer ?'s about it? https://t.co/FTbzN0DwHT — Eli Clifton (@EliClifton) February 14, 2017

Gorka defended himself by saying he wears it to commemorate his father’s anti-Communist efforts in mid-20th century Hungary. He said: “In 1979, my father was awarded a decoration for his resistance to dictatorship, and although he passed away 14 years ago I wear that medal in remembrance of what my family went through and what it represents to me as an American.” The medal was given to Gorka’s father by Vitezi Rend, a group composed of supporters of Miklos Horthy, the former ruler of Hungary. Horthy collaborated with the Nazis during World War Two and oversaw the mass deportation of Jews who were then shot by the Nazis. The White House has not commented on the historical links of the medal. Gorka claims to be an expert on radical Islam and published a book titled Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War last April. He stresses his Ph.D in Political Science, even using it in his Twitter bio.

Twitter Gorka's Twitter bio.