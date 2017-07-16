Donald Trump's Resignation 'Most Likely' Consequence Of Crisis Caused By Son's Russia Emails

Don Jr and Kushner along with then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, met with Natalia Veselnitskaya believing they would obtain damaging information on Hillary Clinton “part of Russia and it’s government’s support for Mr Trump”.

Writing in the Evening Standard , Philip Bobbitt said if Don Jr and Jared Kushner are prosecuted then stepping down as President would be the easiest way out.

One of America’s leading law experts has said Donald Trump ’s resignation is the most likely end result of a constitutional crisis caused by his son and son-in-law’s meeting with a Russian lawyer last year.

Former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, said last week: “I can’t believe this one exchange represents all there is … We are headed for a constitutional crisis.”

In the event of such a crisis, Bobbitt discusses the various options available but says Trump’s resignation would be more likely than impeachment or indictment for the violation of a criminal statute.

He says: “The likeliest possibility is the President’s resignation, as a consequence of the criminal prosecution of his children. Whatever his policy goals, it has long been clear that creating a dynasty — having destroyed the two reigning political dynasties in the last campaign — is his greatest objective. Resignation, as remote as it seems right now, might well be a choice the President would make to save his children from prison, and himself from future prosecution.

“Would the President pardon them? If he did, it would seal his impeachment and his own prosecution.”

The day-after-day drip-drip-drip of revelations over the past week about Donald Trump Jr’s contact with the Russian lawyer in 2016 underscores the White House’s inability to shake off the Russia story and close the book on a narrative that casts a shadow over Trump’s presidency.

“No matter how presidential Trump may have looked on his back-to-back trips to Europe in recent days, the persistent questions about connections between Trump’s team and Russia prevent him from savouring a public relations victory and building momentum for his stalled legislative agenda.

“Omissions are as harmful as contradictions because it seems like you’re hiding something,” Ari Fleischer, former press secretary to President George W. Bush, said of the Trump team’s strategy. “From a communications standpoint, it’s unforgiveable.”

Indeed, Trump Jr’s account of his Trump Tower meeting has seemingly changed on an almost daily basis. At first, the meeting was said to be about a Russian adoption program. Then, it was to hear information about campaign rival Hillary Clinton. Finally, Trump Jr was forced to release emails - mere moments before The New York Times planned to do so - that revealed he had told an associate that he would “love” Russia’s help in obtaining negative details about the Democratic nominee.

Even the number of people who attended the meeting has changed. On Friday, a prominent Russian-American lobbyist told The Associated Press that he, too, had been part of the discussion.

Each revelation, no matter how small, has been seized upon by Democrats and dissected in detail on cable news.

The investigations have thrown the White House off balance, leaving some officials on edge about whether there are more disclosures to come.

On Saturday, the White House announced that Trump had hired Washington attorney Ty Cobb to serve as his special counsel to handle the White House’s response to the Russia probes. The move reflects the president’s growing acceptance that the Russia probes will linger over his tenure for months or even years.

Trump Jr and Jared Kushner - the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser also attended the June 2016 meeting - have retained attorneys separate from those hired by the president.

The Trump campaign paid the law firm of Alan Futerfas, who is representing Donald Trump Jr, $50,000 last month, according to a campaign finance report filed Saturday. The payment was made nearly two weeks before news reports about the younger Trump’s Russia meeting. The new finance filing also shows the campaign paid almost $90,000 to the Trump Organization - it’s led by the Trump sons - for legal consulting.

The firestorm over Trump Jr’s emails has been a frustrating distraction during a stretch in which some White House advisers believed they were finding their footing. Trump’s allies also were heartened by his trips to Europe, believing that his speech saluting national pride in Poland was a high point of his presidency and that he appeared statesman-like during a whirlwind visit to Paris.

But behind the scenes, a group of Trump aides gathered in a cabin on the presidential aircraft flying home from Germany last weekend to begin preparing for the initial fallout from Trump Jr’s 2016 meeting. And then just six days later, as Air Force One was returning from France, more news was breaking about Trump Jr’s shifting account of the meeting, again launching a bad news cycle and straining the credibility of the president’s defense team.

For some, the steady drumbeat of Russia revelations echoes how the Watergate story emerged in one Washington Post story after another.

“I think the ‘drip-drip-drip’ is a perfect analogy, for that’s exactly what people said about Watergate and President Nixon’s Oval Office tapes,” said Luke Nichter, a historian who has written several books on the former president. “They were released piecemeal and every release was damaging.”

Even if the ongoing Russia questions don’t end in legal consequences for Trump, they can still inflict serious political damage if allowed to needlessly drag out.

“I don’t know that there’s anyone powerful enough on the team to marshal this and get all the facts out now,” Fleischer said.