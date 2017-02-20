The Swedish Embassy in the US has teasingly hit out at Donald Trump after he falsely suggested Sweden had suffered an immigration-related security incident, before later clarifying that he was in fact referring to a now discredited Fox News report. Speaking at a Florida rally on Saturday, Trump said Sweden was having serious problems with immigrants: “You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden,” he told the crowd. “Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible.”

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters The Swedish Embassy in the US has said it looks forward to informing Donald Trump about the country's policies after the US President falsely claimed Sweden had suffered an immigration-related incident

No incident occurred in Sweden on Friday and the country’s baffled government later asked the US State Department to explain Trump’s comments. Since then, Trump has clarified his position, saying he was referring to a Fox News report that ran on Friday about alleged migrant-related crime problems in the country, rather than an incident that had taken place in Sweden the same day. The Fox News report has since been discredited in Sweden as “full of errors and exaggerations”, Maddy Savage, a British journalist working in Stockholm, told the Today programme on Monday.

My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017

Savage said that newspapers in Sweden had ridiculed Trump over his claim, with one paper writing in an editorial that the US President “lives in his own head, playing out his own psychodrama”. Another newspaper, she said, had detailed all the “incidents” that had occurred across the country on Friday, which included road closures and a police chase involving a drink driver. The Embassy of Sweden in the US said on Sunday said it was looking “forward to informing the US administration about Swedish immigration and integration policies”.

We look forward to informing the US administration about Swedish immigration and integration policies. https://t.co/x5G3euOWRh — Embassy of Sweden US (@SwedeninUSA) February 19, 2017

Sweden's crime rate has fallen since 2005, even as the country has taken in 100s of thousands of immigrantshttps://t.co/AQWNv9FN43#Brexit — Nick Reeves - 48% (@nickreeves9876) February 19, 2017

A day earlier, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom appeared to respond to Trump by posting on Twitter an excerpt of a speech in which she said democracy and diplomacy “require us to respect science, facts and the media”. Her predecessor, former Foreign Minister Carl Bildt, was less circumspect, writing in a post on Twitter: “Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking?” On Sunday, a White House spokeswoman told reporters that Trump had been referring generally to rising crime, not a specific incident in the Scandinavian country. But Sweden’s crime rate has fallen since 2005, official statistics show, even as it has taken in hundreds of thousands of immigrants from war-torn countries like Syria and Iraq.

TT News Agency / Reuters Sweden's former Foreign Minister, Carl Bildt, asked 'what has he been smoking?' following Trump's comments