Donald Trump’s response to the devastating Category 4 hurricane currently battering Texas has been described as “weird”, “boastful” and even “cheering”.

As flooding that has killed at least five people in Houston continues with warnings of worse to come, the President has tweeted numerous times including once about his 2016 election victory.

I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

I will also be going to a wonderful state, Missouri, that I won by a lot in '16. Dem C.M. is opposed to big tax cuts. Republican will win S! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

When mentioning the hurricane directly Trump has repeatedly used phrases he more commonly uses to brag about his administration or election campaign.

HISTORIC rainfall in Houston, and all over Texas. Floods are unprecedented, and more rain coming. Spirit of the people is incredible.Thanks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Wow - Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

He also found time to plug a book by Sheriff Clarke, a controversial long-time Trump supporter.

A great book by a great guy, highly recommended! https://t.co/3jbDDN8YmJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

The tweets have drawn criticism for their tone.

The spirit of the people of TX is incredible. Hanging in there despite our POTUS pushing a book from a crooked Sherrif during this disaster. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 27, 2017

It's extremely weird how Trump's tweets on Harvey convey no empathy or recognition that many people are dying or having their lives ruined. pic.twitter.com/b1mNqgVAin — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 27, 2017

This motherfucker bragged about winning Missouri while I was helping the Coast Guard load seniors into helicopters. https://t.co/ARMT0zE6wc — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) August 27, 2017

Trump also took the opportunity to talk about THE WALL again.

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

As the nation’s fourth-largest city braced for more rain and rescues Monday, officials started releasing even more water from reservoirs overwhelmed by Harvey even though the move aimed at protecting downtown Houston could make already devastating flooding worse around thousands of homes.

This is so weird. Trump seems to be in awe of the rains that have destroyed thousands of homes in Texas, when he should be leading. — Anirvan Ghosh (@anirvanghosh) August 28, 2017

The strategic engineering move that officials said was planned for 2 a.m. CDT came about 90 minutes early in one instance and a day early in another, reports the Associated Press.

I also thought Trumps tweet sounded almost gleeful. Ugh!! Trump will turn Harvey into a win for himself. — Bonnie Barclay-Koch (@1idemom) August 28, 2017

Harvey, which made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm, sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.

No links to relief orgs, or suggestions of a ways to help. Respectfully, Mr. Trump, you're not a President. You're not even a human being. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) August 27, 2017

Harris and Fort Bend county officials initially said residents should be prepared for the influx of water that was scheduled to happen at Addicks around 2 a.m. Monday and a day later at Barker. Officials warned residents they should pack their cars Sunday night and wait for daylight Monday to leave.

You're a bellend mate. — Nick Frost (@nickjfrost) August 27, 2017

"I have the best, most tremendous storms ever! Everyone says so! Even Frederick Douglass!" — Carol Allison (@CarolAllison8) August 27, 2017

“The idea is to prepare... pack up what you need and put it in your vehicle and when the sun comes up, get out,” said Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist for the Harris County Flood Control District. “And you don’t have to go far, you just need to get out of this area.

And we'll be having more storms like this & worse because you pulled out of the Paris Accords — Gerri (@BandGeek4Sure) August 27, 2017

Residents living near the Addicks and Barker reservoirs designed to help prevent flooding in downtown Houston, were warned Sunday that a controlled release from both reservoirs would cause additional street flooding and could spill into homes. Rising water levels and continuing rain was putting pressure on the dams that could cause a failure without the release.

So, even your hurricanes are better? Stop. Just stop. — Jacob Fronden (@JFronden) August 27, 2017

The Army Corps of Engineers early Monday started the water releases at the reservoirs ahead of schedule after water levels increased dramatically in a few hours’ time, a Corps spokesman said. The timetable was moved up to prevent more homes from being affected by flooding from the reservoirs, Corps spokesman Jay Townsend said. He added that water levels were rising at a rate of more than six inches per hour in both reservoirs.

Real presidents take real action. Real presidents don't just sit at home tweeting! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 27, 2017

Meanwhile, officials in Fort Bend County, Houston’s southwestern suburbs, late Sunday issued widespread mandatory evacuation orders along the Brazos River levee districts. County officials were preparing for the river to reach major flood stages late Sunday.

Do you literally have your phone in hand ready to be the first response to his tweets? Give it a break man.. — Joey Amberson  (@joeyamberson) August 27, 2017

County Judge Robert Herbert said at a news conference that National Weather Service officials were predicting that the water could rise to 59 feet, three feet above 2016 records and what Herbert called an “800-year flood level.” Herbert said that amount of water would top the levees and carries a threat of levee failure.

You literally went from tweeting about the storm straight to "look at this state that I won." You don't care about the American people. — Sam Moffett (@moffett_music) August 27, 2017

On Sunday, incessant rain covered much of Houston in turbid, grey-green water and turned streets into rivers navigable only by boat. In a rescue effort that recalled the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, helicopters landed near flooded freeways, airboats buzzed across submerged neighbourhoods and high-water vehicles plowed through water-logged intersections. Some people managed with kayaks or canoes or swam.

OH MY FUCKING GOD HE IS STILL TALKING ABOUT THE ELECTION — Alex (@9_4smith) August 27, 2017

Volunteers joined emergency teams to pull people from their homes or from the water was so widespread that authorities had trouble pinpointing the worst areas. They urged people to get on top of their houses to avoid becoming trapped in attics and to wave sheets or towels to draw attention to their location.

Judging from federal disaster declarations, the storm has so far affected about a quarter of the Texas population, or 6.8 million people in 18 counties. It was blamed for at least two deaths.

You're still obsessed with that election, you know - the one in which Hillary won the popular vote by nearly 3 million. — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) August 27, 2017

As the water rose, the National Weather Service issued another ominous forecast: Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches (1.3 meters) of rain. That would be the highest amount ever recorded in Texas.

Reporter: What are u gonna do?



Citizen with boat: I'm gonna try to save some lives. 🇺🇸#Harvey #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/5utv0u0fOe — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 27, 2017

Some areas have already received about half that amount. Since Thursday, South Houston recorded nearly 25 inches (63 centimetres), and the suburbs of Santa Fe and Dayton got 27 inches (69 centimetres).

Rain is coming down and we are still rolling; please keeps everyone in your thoughts and prayers overnight #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/dr61YWxQMQ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 28, 2017

“The breadth and intensity of this rainfall is beyond anything experienced before,” the National Weather Service said in a statement.

They couldn't save their home but they can save their dogs. 1 of the many families w/ pets struggling because of floods. #Hurricaneharvey pic.twitter.com/nDZYD3dMjb — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) August 27, 2017

Average rainfall totals will end up around 40 inches (1 meter) for Houston, weather service meteorologist Patrick Burke said.

The director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Brock Long, predicted that the aftermath of the storm would require FEMA’s involvement for years.

“This disaster’s going to be a landmark event,” Long said.

I found this little girl walking in the streets alone. I decided to get her back to her house. #HurricaneHarvey Pearland, Texas. Houston pic.twitter.com/AE3sIFMTgi — Renz Michael (@renzalisasis) August 27, 2017

Rescuers had to give top priority to life-and-death situations, leaving many affected families to fend for themselves. And several hospitals in the Houston area were evacuated due to the rising waters.

It was not clear how many people were plucked from the floodwaters. Up to 1,200 people had to be rescued in Galveston County alone, said Mark Henry, the county judge, the county’s top administrative post.

Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center was quickly opened as a shelter. It was also used as a shelter for Katrina refugees in 2005.

last week when I moved in vs. this week #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/lNqjypRT55 — Jenna Riley (@jennalriley) August 27, 2017

Gillis Leho arrived there soaking wet. She said she awoke Sunday to find her downstairs flooded. She tried to move some belongings upstairs, then grabbed her grandchildren.

“When they told us the current was getting high, we had to bust a window to get out,” Leho said.

Some people used inflatable beach toys, rubber rafts and even air mattresses to get through the water to safety. Others waded while carrying trash bags stuffed with their belongings and small animals in picnic coolers.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said authorities had received more than 2,000 calls for help, with more coming in. He urged drivers to stay off roads to avoid adding to the number of those stranded.

“I don’t need to tell anyone this is a very, very serious and unprecedented storm,” Turner told a news conference. “We have several hundred structural flooding reports. We expect that number to rise pretty dramatically.”

The deteriorating situation was bound to provoke questions about the conflicting advice given by the governor and Houston leaders before the hurricane. Gov. Greg Abbott urged people to flee from Harvey’s path, but the Houston mayor issued no evacuation orders and told everyone to stay home.

I don't think looting is going to be a big problem.#HurricaneHarvey #GodBlessTexas pic.twitter.com/pK5jR7aNT6 — One of the Good Guys (@1ofthegoodguyz) August 27, 2017

The governor refused to point fingers on Sunday.

“Now is not the time to second-guess the decisions that were made,” Abbott, a Republican, said at a news conference in Austin. “What’s important is that everybody work together to ensure that we are going to, first, save lives and, second, help people across the state rebuild.”

The mayor, a Democrat, defended his decision, saying there was no way to know which parts of the city were most vulnerable.

A bunch of abandoned, flooded cars not far from IAH airport. #hurricaneharvey pic.twitter.com/c9yPyBj9MR — Jim Dalrymple II (@JimDalrympleII) August 27, 2017

“If you think the situation right now is bad, and you give an order to evacuate, you are creating a nightmare,” Turner said, citing the risks of sending the city’s 2.3 million inhabitants onto the highways at the same time.

The Coast Guard deployed five helicopters and asked for additional aircraft from New Orleans.

The White House announced that President Donald Trump would visit Texas on Tuesday. He met Sunday by teleconference with top administration officials to discuss federal support for response and recovery efforts.

#USCG Video: Coast Guard assess the aftermath of damage caused by #HurricaneHarvey during their search and rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/23eSED1ka5 — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) August 27, 2017

The rescues unfolded a day after Harvey settled over the Texas coastline. The system weakened Saturday to a tropical storm.

On Sunday, it was virtually stationary about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Victoria, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph (72.42 kph), the hurricane center said.