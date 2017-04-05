President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your "powder" for another (and more important) day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2013

9) Success Trump has released all manner of merchandise over the years - books, steaks, hats and even a range of eau de Cologne.

Many people have commented that my fragrance, “Success” is the best scent & lasts the longest. Try it & let me know what you think! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2013

Oh, and the makers of the fragrances have since dropped them. 8) Nuclear War

The global warming we should be worried about is the global warming caused by NUCLEAR WEAPONS in the hands of crazy or incompetent leaders! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2014

Here is a picture of the President of the United States followed closely by a man carrying the nuclear codes. You can make your own assumptions.

Pool via Getty Images Trump leaves the CIA headquarters after speaking to 300 people on January 21.

7) Golf

We pay for Obama's travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

Just nine weeks into being President...

President Trump is again at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, per pool. It is his 13th golf course trip since taking office 9 weeks ago. — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 26, 2017

6) ‘Sources’ Trump’s obsession with Barack Obama’s birth certificate was just one of many conspiracy theories he latched onto over the years.

An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012

As well as being completely false, this tweet from 2012 also drips with irony considering his later outrage at the media’s use of anonymous sources in stories about him.

The failing @nytimes talks about anonymous sources and meetings that never happened. Their reporting is fiction. The media protects Hillary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2016

5) The Electoral College

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

Quite. 4) Lincoln Wise words from Mr Lincoln.

"A house divided against itself cannot stand." --Abraham Lincoln — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2012

Unfortunately for Trump, nothing screamed “house divided” more than his speech to a joint session of congress at the end of February.

Tom Williams via Getty Images Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the Capitol's House Chamber, February 28.

Standing ovations from the republican side of the house were in stark contrast to the Democrats’ hands on laps. 3) Navy SEALs Trump regularly sniped at Obama who, in his eyes, was unfairly claiming credit for the assassination of Osama bin Laden.

Why don't we ask the Navy SEALs who killed Bin Laden? They don't seem to be happy with Obama claiming credit. All he did is say O.K. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Thing is, just “saying OK” brings with it quite a large chunk of responsibility as Trump would find out within days of taking office. On 29 January Trump authorised a covert operation to take out an al Qaida stronghold in Yemen. A Navy Seal, nine women and 10 children and a tribal leader allied to the country’s US and Saudi-backed leader were killed during the raid. In the days after, US military officials told Reuters that Trump approved his first covert counterterrorism operation without sufficient intelligence, ground support or adequate backup preparations. 2) Ratings

President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2016

It’s too early to tell whether or not Trump will go down as the worst president in US history (Obama certainly won’t) but a quick snapshot of where he stands compared to the six previous incumbents does not look encouraging.

FiveThirtyEight Tap here for a look at the full-size graphics.

1) Diet Coke

I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2012

