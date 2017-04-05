10) Syria
Let’s start with a topical one - just yesterday Donald Trump laid the blame for Tuesday’s horrific gas attack in Syria firmly at the door of the previous administration.
The President said the “heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime” were “a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution”, whilst sidestepping questions on what he might do in response.
Yet back in 2013 Trump was pleading with Obama not to take firmer action in Syria.
9) Success
Trump has released all manner of merchandise over the years - books, steaks, hats and even a range of eau de Cologne.
Over to Amazon’s reviews section...
Oh, and the makers of the fragrances have since dropped them.
8) Nuclear War
Here is a picture of the President of the United States followed closely by a man carrying the nuclear codes.
You can make your own assumptions.
7) Golf
Just nine weeks into being President...
6) ‘Sources’
Trump’s obsession with Barack Obama’s birth certificate was just one of many conspiracy theories he latched onto over the years.
As well as being completely false, this tweet from 2012 also drips with irony considering his later outrage at the media’s use of anonymous sources in stories about him.
5) The Electoral College
Quite.
4) Lincoln
Wise words from Mr Lincoln.
Unfortunately for Trump, nothing screamed “house divided” more than his speech to a joint session of congress at the end of February.
Standing ovations from the republican side of the house were in stark contrast to the Democrats’ hands on laps.
3) Navy SEALs
Trump regularly sniped at Obama who, in his eyes, was unfairly claiming credit for the assassination of Osama bin Laden.
Thing is, just “saying OK” brings with it quite a large chunk of responsibility as Trump would find out within days of taking office.
On 29 January Trump authorised a covert operation to take out an al Qaida stronghold in Yemen.
A Navy Seal, nine women and 10 children and a tribal leader allied to the country’s US and Saudi-backed leader were killed during the raid.
In the days after, US military officials told Reuters that Trump approved his first covert counterterrorism operation without sufficient intelligence, ground support or adequate backup preparations.
2) Ratings
It’s too early to tell whether or not Trump will go down as the worst president in US history (Obama certainly won’t) but a quick snapshot of where he stands compared to the six previous incumbents does not look encouraging.
1) Diet Coke
Damn straight.