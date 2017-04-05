All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    05/04/2017 14:03 BST | Updated 05/04/2017 14:53 BST

    Donald Trump's Twitter And His Top Ten Most Contradictory And Embarrassing Tweets

    'I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke.'

    10) Syria

    Let’s start with a topical one - just yesterday Donald Trump laid the blame for Tuesday’s horrific gas attack in Syria firmly at the door of the previous administration.

    The President said the “heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime” were “a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution”, whilst sidestepping questions on what he might do in response.

    Yet back in 2013 Trump was pleading with Obama not to take firmer action in Syria.

    9) Success

    Trump has released all manner of merchandise over the years - books, steaks, hats and even a range of eau de Cologne.

    Over to Amazon’s reviews section...

    Amazon
    Amazon

    Oh, and the makers of the fragrances have since dropped them.

    8) Nuclear War

    Here is a picture of the President of the United States followed closely by a man carrying the nuclear codes.

    You can make your own assumptions.

    Pool via Getty Images
    Trump leaves the CIA headquarters after speaking to 300 people on January 21.

    7) Golf 

    Just nine weeks into being President... 

    6) ‘Sources’

    Trump’s obsession with Barack Obama’s birth certificate was just one of many conspiracy theories he latched onto over the years.

     

    As well as being completely false, this tweet from 2012 also drips with irony considering his later outrage at the media’s use of anonymous sources in stories about him. 

    5) The Electoral College

    Quite.

    4) Lincoln

    Wise words from Mr Lincoln.

    Unfortunately for Trump, nothing screamed “house divided” more than his speech to a joint session of congress at the end of February.

    Tom Williams via Getty Images
    Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the Capitol's House Chamber, February 28.

    Standing ovations from the republican side of the house were in stark contrast to the Democrats’ hands on laps.

    3) Navy SEALs

    Trump regularly sniped at Obama who, in his eyes, was unfairly claiming credit for the assassination of Osama bin Laden.

    Thing is, just “saying OK” brings with it quite a large chunk of responsibility as Trump would find out within days of taking office.

    On 29 January Trump authorised a covert operation to take out an al Qaida stronghold in Yemen.

    A Navy Seal, nine women and 10 children and a tribal leader allied to the country’s US and Saudi-backed leader were killed during the raid. 

    In the days after, US military officials told Reuters that Trump approved his first covert counterterrorism operation without sufficient intelligence, ground support or adequate backup preparations.

    2) Ratings

    It’s too early to tell whether or not Trump will go down as the worst president in US history (Obama certainly won’t) but a quick snapshot of where he stands compared to the six previous incumbents does not look encouraging.

    FiveThirtyEight
    Tap here for a look at the full-size graphics.

    1) Diet Coke

    Damn straight.

     

    Celebrating 1237! #Trump2016

    A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on

    MORE:Donald TrumpInternational Newsus news us presidential electionsRepublican Politics

    Conversations