Donald Tusk has said he believes Theres May is too “decent” and “wise” to really threaten to withdraw security cooperation from the EU.

The president of the European Council told a press conference in Malta that he did not believe the United Kingdom would use fighting terrorism as a “bargaining chip” in the Brexit negotiations.

His comments came as May was dealt a blow as the EU said it would not conduct the exit talks at the same time as negotiating the UK’s future relationship with the bloc.

May faced a backlash this week after she appeared to link continued British cooperation on security with the EU to striking a free trade deal with the bloc.