Downing Street Denies Plot To 'Rig' Parliament By Stacking Commons Committees With Tory MPs

Downing Street has denied Theresa May is attempting to “rig” parliament with a plan to stack crucial Commons committees with Tory MPs despite the party having lost their majority at the election.

On Thursday HuffPost UK revealed the government hopes to rip up a long-standing convention that the proportion of MPs from each party on the committees that vote on legislation reflect the general election result.

If the motion is approved by the Commons on Tuesday it will give almost unprecedented power to a minority government.

The prime minister’s spokesman said today its plan was “common sense” because the government has a “majority on the floor of the house”.

But critics pointed out the Conservative Party does not have a majority and is propped up in power by the eight Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MPs who agreed to side with the government on important votes.

With the help of the DUP, May has a working majority of just 13.

Jeremy Corbyn attacked the planned change as an “attempt to rig Parliament”.

The Lib Dems said it was an “affront to democracy”.

Labour MPs expressed outrage at both the initial plan and also Downing Street’s defence.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said No.10′s argument showed “Theresa May is on a different planet”.

And former shadow cabinet minister Maria Eagle said it was “absolutely deluded”.

Scores of MPs excluded from #Brexit Bill debate for lack of time allocated. Now this. May thinks she's a dictator. Outrageous. https://t.co/snmGZn28Py — Ben Bradshaw (@BenPBradshaw) September 8, 2017

Respect "the will of the people"... except, apparently, when it's the result of the General Election https://t.co/0IYJWXO7NS — Liz Kendall (@leicesterliz) September 8, 2017

Lib Dem chief whip Alistair Carmichael said that “with every day that passes this government gets further from the basic principles of democracy”.

“They want to pretend that the election never happened in order to try and ram through a destructive hard Brexit. It is an affront to democracy.

“We will fight tooth and nail to ensure parliamentary committees reflect the will of the electorate and do not simply rubber stamp government decisions.”

Shadow Leader of the House, Valerie Vaz told HuffPost UK: “This is an unprecedented power grab by a minority government that lost its moral authority as well as its majority at the General Election.

But a spokeswoman for Commons leader Andrea Leadsom, who is in charge of pushing through the change, told HuffPost UK: “These proposals create the fairest balance between the Opposition and Government, and will ensure technical, procedural rules do not cause unwarranted delays to the business of Parliament.

“The adjustments provide for maximum scrutiny with minimum disruption and delay, both to parliamentary proceedings and to the governance of the country.”