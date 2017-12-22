Downing Street Knew Of Allegations Against Damian Green Last Year, Kate Maltby Claims

Downing Street knew of claims made against sacked cabinet minister Damian Green as early as last year, according to an activist who accused him of inappropriate behaviour.

Kate Maltby told the Daily Telegraph and BBC she informed a senior Number 10 aide of her concerns in 2016.

Green, who denies the claims, was asked to resign from his Cabinet Office role by Theresa May on Wednesday, after an inquiry found he had broken the ministerial code over “misleading” statements about pornography found on his Parliamentary computer.

The probe was sparked after Maltby alleged the MP had touched her knee in a pub in 2015, and sent her a “suggestive” text message the following year.

“Eventually I spoke to a very senior and long-serving aide of Theresa May,” she said.

Maltby told inquiry leader Sue Gray that Downing Street was aware of her allegations “to the best of my knowledge” and the investigation ruled her evidence was “plausible”.