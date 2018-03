It’s that time of year again, and quite honestly, we are already sick of the gushing Facebook statuses and the nagging sense we should have had sex several times before breakfast.

Now, instead of waiting for a Valentine’s card from a secret admirer, we are relying on our first loves, Drake and sponge cake, to channel exactly how we’re feeling.

Baker Joy Wilson’s Instagram account, ‘Drake On Cake’, is truly the only romance we need in our lives on 14 February.