This Bizarre Headband Will Supposedly Help You Sleep Better

A headband has been designed to revolutionise your nighttime routine and make sure you’re getting that much-needed beauty sleep. Startup Rythm (spelt correctly) has created Dreem (also spelt correctly), a non-invasive felt headband that not only makes you look like a retired Power Ranger, but also works to monitor and analyse your brain during your periods of rest. And it promises you’ll wake up feeling 88% more well-rested and alert.

Dreem

The pioneering solution hopes to address the “sleepless epidemic” in the UK that sees Brits lose, on average, a full night of sleep every single week. Studies have found that over 70% of Brits are not getting the recommended eight hours of sleep per night. Designed by the legendary designer Yves Béhar, Dreem can help correct this with its host of sleep-enhancing features that users would utilise in the period before getting in bed through to waking up in the morning. The headband normally works through an app on your phone, but before bed you can just use the buttons on the device itself so you aren’t subjected to the blue light from your phone, which wakes you up. The headband will then reportedly help you fall asleep 30% faster than you currently do, using scientifically-proven cognitive and breathing techniques such as soothing audio that works in real-time with your brain to help you relax.

Dreem