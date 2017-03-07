Defeat For Dubs Scheme As Just Three Tories Defy Party Orders

Plans to help unaccompanied child refugees in Europe were defeated by the Government today as just three Tory MPs defied party orders.

Heidi Allen, Tania Mathias and Nicky Morgan were the only Conservatives to back reviving an aspect of the so-called Dubs scheme this afternoon, meaning the Government won by 20 votes.

The measure would have forced local councils to reveal how many child refugees they could provide care for every year.

The Government last month called an end to the Dubs scheme – named after Labour peer Lord Dubs who fled from the Nazis as a child in the 1930s – after taking in just 350 young refugees.

This morning, it had been rumoured that as many as 30 Tories would support the amendment, but only three voted with opposition MPs.

Speaking after the vote, Lord Dubs said he and other campaigners would “keep at it” to make the Government change its mind.