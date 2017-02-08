The Government has been condemned for closing down a scheme to accept lone refugee children marooned in Europe after allowing just 350 displaced youngsters, not thousands as expected.

Minister for Immigration Robert Goodwill used a written statement to announce the Government had “reasonably” met the “intention and spirit” of the landmark Dubs Amendment.

This was the Government pledge named after the Labour peer, Lord Alf Dubs, who campaigned for the UK to accept lone children. Dubs himself was rescued from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia in 1939 and brought to the UK under the ‘Kindertransport’.

The Dubs amendment committed the government to relocate vulnerable lone child refugees in France, Italy and Greece “as soon as possible” with charities expecting the figure could reach 3,000.

Unicef pointed out 30,000 children arrived in Greece and Italy last year and thousands of them were “alone and are highly vulnerable”.

Dubs told HuffPost UK: