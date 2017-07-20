The Duchess of Cambridge nailed the summer floral trend once again in a dress by British designer Jenny Packham for the fourth day of the five-day royal tour.

The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, looked effortlessly stylish in a sunflower yellow A-line cut dress for a visit to the German Cancer Research Centre in Heidelberg, Germany.

The Duchess paired the outfit with a small beige clutch and her favourite style of wedges in the same shade.