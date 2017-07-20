All Sections
    20/07/2017 14:05 BST | Updated 21/07/2017 13:59 BST

    The Duchess Of Cambridge Shines In A Sunflower Yellow Floral Dress By British Designer Jenny Packham

    It's one of her go-to labels 🌼

    The Duchess of Cambridge nailed the summer floral trend once again in a dress by British designer Jenny Packham for the fourth day of the five-day royal tour. 

    The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, looked effortlessly stylish in a sunflower yellow A-line cut dress for a visit to the German Cancer Research Centre in Heidelberg, Germany. 

    The Duchess paired the outfit with a small beige clutch and her favourite style of wedges in the same shade. 

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a tour of a traditional German market in the Central Square with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on day two of their official visit to Germany on 20 July 2017 in Heidelberg, Germany.

    The Duke and Duchess are on a five-day tour of Germany and Poland. 

    CHRISTOPH SCHMIDT via Getty Images
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Thomas Niedermueller via Getty Images
    Thomas Niedermueller via Getty Images
    Thomas Niedermueller via Getty Images

    Over the past few weeks the Duchess has opted for summer florals on several occasions. 

    The Duchess stepped out a floral two-piece design by British designer Erdem as she and Prince William made their way to the Stutthof camp in northern Poland, a former Nazi concentration camp on Tuesday 18 July.

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit the Stutthof concentration camp during an official visit to Poland and Germany on 18 July 2017 in Gdansk, Poland.

    And the Duchess opted for a beautiful floral dress by British designer Catherine Walker for the men’s singles Wimbledon final on Sunday 16 July. 

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Mens Singles Final during day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on 16 July 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

