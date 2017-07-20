The Duchess of Cambridge nailed the summer floral trend once again in a dress by British designer Jenny Packham for the fourth day of the five-day royal tour.
The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, looked effortlessly stylish in a sunflower yellow A-line cut dress for a visit to the German Cancer Research Centre in Heidelberg, Germany.
The Duchess paired the outfit with a small beige clutch and her favourite style of wedges in the same shade.
The Duke and Duchess are on a five-day tour of Germany and Poland.
Over the past few weeks the Duchess has opted for summer florals on several occasions.
The Duchess stepped out a floral two-piece design by British designer Erdem as she and Prince William made their way to the Stutthof camp in northern Poland, a former Nazi concentration camp on Tuesday 18 July.
And the Duchess opted for a beautiful floral dress by British designer Catherine Walker for the men’s singles Wimbledon final on Sunday 16 July.