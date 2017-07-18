All Sections
    18/07/2017 14:03 BST

    The Duchess Of Cambridge Wears British Designer Erdem On Day Two Of Royal Tour Of Poland

    Love the look? Good news: Erdem will soon be teaming up with H&M.

    The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a floral ensemble by British designer Erdem for day two of the royal tour of Poland and looked radiant. 

    The Duchess stepped out in the design as she and Prince William made their way to the Stutthof camp in northern Poland, a former Nazi concentration camp. 

    Wearing the ‘Imari’ skirt and top from Erdem’s spring/summer 17 collection, the Duchess looked effortlessly chic as she paired the outfit with a tan-coloured clutch and matching strappy heels. 

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit the Stutthof concentration camp during an official visit to Poland and Germany on 18 July 2017 in Gdansk, Poland.

    The London-based label is known for its flowing gowns, understated florals and feminine aesthetic. 

    The British designer announced last week a collaboration with high street retailer H&M - due to launch on 2 November 2017. 

    It’s the second time in a matter of days the Duchess has picked a floral outfit, opting for a Catherine Walker flowery dress for the Wimbledon final

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images

    The Duke and Duchess are on a five-day tour of Germany and Poland. 

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images

    Conversations