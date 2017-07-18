The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a floral ensemble by British designer Erdem for day two of the royal tour of Poland and looked radiant.

The Duchess stepped out in the design as she and Prince William made their way to the Stutthof camp in northern Poland, a former Nazi concentration camp.

Wearing the ‘Imari’ skirt and top from Erdem’s spring/summer 17 collection, the Duchess looked effortlessly chic as she paired the outfit with a tan-coloured clutch and matching strappy heels.