The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a floral ensemble by British designer Erdem for day two of the royal tour of Poland and looked radiant.
The Duchess stepped out in the design as she and Prince William made their way to the Stutthof camp in northern Poland, a former Nazi concentration camp.
Wearing the ‘Imari’ skirt and top from Erdem’s spring/summer 17 collection, the Duchess looked effortlessly chic as she paired the outfit with a tan-coloured clutch and matching strappy heels.
The London-based label is known for its flowing gowns, understated florals and feminine aesthetic.
The British designer announced last week a collaboration with high street retailer H&M - due to launch on 2 November 2017.
It’s the second time in a matter of days the Duchess has picked a floral outfit, opting for a Catherine Walker flowery dress for the Wimbledon final.
The Duke and Duchess are on a five-day tour of Germany and Poland.