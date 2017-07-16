All Sections
    16/07/2017 14:51 BST | Updated 17/07/2017 09:19 BST

    The Duchess of Cambridge Stuns In A Floral Dress For The Final Day Of Wimbledon

    Wimbledon whites 🌸🎾

    The Duchess of Cambridge (kind of) opted to adhere to the dress code for Wimbledon players by donning an all-white ensemble - with beautiful florals - as she attended the men’s singles final.

    The Duchess, who is a Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was accompanied by Prince William for the final day of Wimbledon in London on Sunday 16 July. 

    The Duchess sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court as she watched tennis ace Roger Federer play Croatia’s Marin Čilić. 

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge attends day 13 of Wimbledon 2017 on July 16, 2017 in London, England.

    Opting for a summery floral print dress by designer Catherine Walker, paired with a white Victoria Beckham tote and a pair of Bvlgari sunglasses, the Duchess looked incredible. 

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend day 13 of Wimbledon 2017 on July 16, 2017 in London, England.
    ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge, takes her seat in the Royal box on Centre Court for the men's singles final match on the last day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon on July 16, 2017. 
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge attends day 13 of Wimbledon 2017 on July 16, 2017 in London, England.
    Clive Brunskill via Getty Images
    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and welcomed by Gill Brook in the centre court royal box prior to the Gentlemen's Singles final between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Marin Cilic of Croatia on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2017 in London, England. 

