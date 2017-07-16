The Duchess of Cambridge Stuns In A Floral Dress For The Final Day Of Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge (kind of) opted to adhere to the dress code for Wimbledon players by donning an all-white ensemble - with beautiful florals - as she attended the men’s singles final.
The Duchess, who is a Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was accompanied by Prince William for the final day of Wimbledon in London on Sunday 16 July.
The Duchess sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court as she watched tennis ace Roger Federer play Croatia’s Marin Čilić.
Opting for a summery floral print dress by designer Catherine Walker, paired with a white Victoria Beckham tote and a pair of Bvlgari sunglasses, the Duchess looked incredible.