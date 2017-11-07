Duchess Of Cambridge Discusses Children's Mental Health At Charity Gala

The Duchess of Cambridge met with children who have been supported by a mental health charity, of which she is a patron. Kate attended the 2017 Gala Dinner for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families (AFNCCF), held in The Orangery at Kensington Palace on Tuesday 7 November, where she chatted with families.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Peter Fonagy, chief executive and a tutor at The Anna Freud Centre at the 2017 Gala Dinner for The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families (AFNCCF) at Kensington Palace on 7 November 2017.

Delighted to have our patron HRH The Duchess of Cambridge showing her support for our new Centre of Excellencehttps://t.co/s7QEFYY8E8 pic.twitter.com/9IZSjnM9W0 November 7, 2017

The Duchess attended the reception to hear more about the work of the AFNCCF and to meet with some of the charity’s service users, including families who have benefitted from the work of the organisation.

The Duchess meets key supporters of @AFNCCF at a reception, including families who benefit from the charity. pic.twitter.com/PJQkBGpvSs — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 7, 2017

The AFNCCF has built a new Centre of Excellence which will bring together people and organisations in mental health, education, social care and neuroscience alongside children and families often in vulnerable situations.

HRH has a continued desire to draw attention to child mental health issues, and the important work that @AFNCCF is doing in this space. pic.twitter.com/Z4HjhkRXvs — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 7, 2017

At the heart of this new campus will be The Family School for children aged between five to14 who have been excluded from mainstream education, which will combine mental health care and education.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the @AFNCCF Gala Dinner held at the Orangery at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/6376DXu9oV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 7, 2017

The Duchess has now resumed royal duties after taking a short break following the announcement on 4 September that she and the Duke of Cambridge were expecting their third child. The announcement came earlier than initially planned as Kate was forced to call off some planned engagements as she was suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. The Duchess’ continued desire to draw attention to child mental health issues is evident as her return to public duties has seen her focusing on this topic. She made her first public appearance following the pregnancy announcement at a Buckingham Palace reception to mark World Mental Health Day on Tuesday 10 October. The event was held to recognise the progress, hard work and dedication of those working in the mental health sector across the UK.

HEATHCLIFF O'MALLEY via Getty Images Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take part in a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate World Mental Health Day in central London on 10 October 2017.