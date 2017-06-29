The Duchess of Cambridge makes no secret of the fact she is an avid Wimbledon fan, (you just have to check out her captivated court-side expressions to know that’s true).

And there’s one thing we enjoying watching almost as much as the Duchess enjoys taking in a match - and that’s her centre court fashion choices.

From an early appearance in tennis whites right back in 2008 when she was still known as Kate Middleton, to the aptly named Alexander McQueen ‘Obsession’ dress she wore in 2016 - we’re celebrating all the Duchess’ Wimbledon wins:

10 July 2016 Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Men's Final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships between Milos Raonic and Andy Murray.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images She wore an Alexander McQueen dress featuring an 'Obsession' print, which includes butterflies, lips, jewels and of course, the signature McQueen skull.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images She cheered Andy Murray on to win his second Wimbledon title.

7 July 2016 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Catherine watched Elena Visnina take on Serena Williams in the semi-finals of the championships.

WPA Pool via Getty Images She wore a yellow Roksanda dress (a custom take on the label's Ryedale dress), pearl earrings by Soru Jewellery, Ballon Bleu watch by Cartier, heels by Rupert Sanderson, a Victoria Beckham bag and her trusty Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images She was clearly impressed by Serena Williams win.

8 July 2015 Julian Finney via Getty Images Catherine cheered on Andy Murray in the men’s single quarter-finals.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images She teamed her red L.K. Bennett Cayla dress with a Diane Von Furstenburg animal print clutch, her signature nude court heels, and, of course, her Ray-Bans.

6 July 2014 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Catherine and Prince William watched Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the men's singles final.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess wore a teal Evelyn dress by Jonathan Saunders and carried her Avona clutch from LK Bennett.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

2 July 2014 Hoch Zwei via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the men's singles quarter-final match between Britain's Andy Murray and Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Kate wore a lace 'Roamer' sundress by Australian designer, Zimmerman.

Jan Kruger via Getty Images

8 July 2012 LEON NEAL via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her sister Pippa Middleton as she watched Roger Federer of Switzerland defeating Andy Murray of Great Britain and claiming the men's singles title.

Icon Sports Wire via Getty Images Kate wore two pieces from Jigsaw: the sleeveless Vanessa dress and the Nessie Tweed Jacket.

4 July 2012 Visionhaus via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Andy Murray vs. David Ferrer quarter final match.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images She wore an Alexander McQueen cable-knit sailor dress and carried her Jaeger ‘Kate’ bag.

Clive Brunskill via Getty Images

27 June 2011 ben radford via Getty Images William and Kate watched the round sixteen match between Andy Murray and Richard Gasquet.

Danny Martindale via Getty Images The Duchess wore Temperley London’s Moraiah dress, with LK Bennett Sledge2 pumps.

GLYN KIRK via Getty Images

28 June 2008 Ryan Pierse via Getty Images When the Duchess was still known as "Prince William's girlfriend Kate Middleton" she attended Wimbledon with friends.