Duchess Of Cambridge Praises 'Extraordinary' Work Of Staff And Volunteers For Children's Hospice Week

The Duchess Of Cambridge recorded a message of support for families of children with terminal illnesses to mark the beginning of Children’s Hospice Week.
She praised the “extraordinary” work of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to comfort and support families with children who have life-limiting conditions.
“For any parent, being told your child may have a life-limiting condition or may die young will be one of the most difficult and isolating experiences you can face,” the Duchess said on the video message, posted to Facebook.
“Having someone to help you come to terms with this news and the support that comes with this can make an enormous difference.”
The Duchess continued: “[The support] can help families make the most of the precious time they have together.
“As patron, I have seen the incredible difference that children hospice and palliative care services can make for children and their families.
“Across the UK more than 49,000 children and young people have life-limiting conditions. Having expert care and support is vital and this is what children’s hospices provide.
“They deliver first-class care in a safe environment.”
To mark the beginning of Children’s Hospice Week, the Duchess invited people to join her in shining a light on the “dedicated and inspirational staff and volunteers” and the lifeline services they provide.
She added: “The work they do is extraordinary and it really does make a world of difference.”
The video message, recorded at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH) in Norfolk, was filmed in January 2017, where the Duchess met families, staff and volunteers as well as receiving an update on their latest campaigns.
Sharing the video on Facebook, the hospice wrote: “We are delighted to share a personal video message recorded by our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate and mark the beginning of Children’s Hospice Week.”
For more information on Children’s Hospice Week, visit togetherforshortlives.org.uk.