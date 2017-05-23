Duchess Of Cambridge Praises 'Extraordinary' Work Of Staff And Volunteers For Children's Hospice Week

The Duchess Of Cambridge recorded a message of support for families of children with terminal illnesses to mark the beginning of Children’s Hospice Week.

She praised the “extraordinary” work of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to comfort and support families with children who have life-limiting conditions.

“For any parent, being told your child may have a life-limiting condition or may die young will be one of the most difficult and isolating experiences you can face,” the Duchess said on the video message, posted to Facebook.

“Having someone to help you come to terms with this news and the support that comes with this can make an enormous difference.”