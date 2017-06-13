DUP-Tory Deal Could Put Northern Ireland Peace Process At Risk, Warns Sir John Major

Sir John Major has warned Theresa May that the deal she is attempting to strike with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in order to stay in Downing Street could put the Northern Ireland peace process at risk.

The former Conservative prime minister told the BBC on Tuesday afternoon he was “concerned”, “wary” and “dubious” about the proposed agreement.

He also said a deal with the DUP would cost the Conservative Party a “bucketload” of votes at future elections.

Sir John’s intervention came as May held talks with DUP leader Arlene Foster in No.10 with the goal of persuading her to prop up a Tory minority administration.

Under the terms of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement the UK government is expected to maintain “rigorous impartiality”.

Sir John said the prime minister was putting that in danger. “They will not be see not be impartial if they locked into a parliamentary deal with one of the Northern Ireland parties,” he told Radio 4’s World at One.

“And you never know in what unpredictable way events will turn out and we cannot know if that impartiality is going to be crucial at some stage in the future.”

“I think the peace process is fragile. People shouldn’t regard it as a given. It isn’t certain. It is under stress.”