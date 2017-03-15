The march of the Far-Right in Europe appears to have been halted in its tracks as Netherlands’ main exit poll indicated Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom (PVV) was easily defeated.

The Ipsos poll suggested Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s liberal party has won the Dutch elections, with his party gaining 31 of the 150 seats in the lower house of parliament, compared to 19 seats for 3 other parties, including that of Wilders.

Results later confirmed Rutte won the election, knocking back the predicted surge of Wilder’s PVV.

For Wilders, the poll was a test whether his fiery nationalist rhetoric caught the imagination of the population.

Even if he increased his total in the legislature from 15 to 19, it would be a disappointment since he was seeking to become the biggest party, and it would be below the party’s 2010 total.

But without the final results in, Wilders had already tweeted: “Rutte has not seen the last of me.”