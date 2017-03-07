Easter could be egg-ceptionally cold this year, with temperatures set to plummet as low as a chilly -8C.

A three-month Met Office outlook supplied so that councils, emergency and transport hubs can prepare for inclement conditions, warns of the possibility of a polar vortex and snow in late March and April.

It also advises of the chance of a “sudden stratospheric polar warming (SSW) event… increasing the chances of cold and dry conditions during that period.” Easter Sunday falls on 16 April.