Protesters have clashed in central London as far-right groups and anti-fascists held demonstrations. A march and rally planned by Britain First and the English Defence League (EDL) - described as a “march against terrorism” - took place near a counter demonstration from Unite Against Fascism (UAF).

An earlier arrest in Whitehall as EDL, BritainFirst and the UAF protest and counter protest on Victoria Embankment pic.twitter.com/j10wh0QRCW — EJ Ward (@EJWrites1) April 1, 2017

Several arrests on Whitehall as demonstrators clash pic.twitter.com/wOQ7ZFKiqf — EJ Ward (@EJWrites1) April 1, 2017

PA Wire/PA Images Police officers in front of Britain First and EDL protestors on Embankment

Frantic scenes unfolded when ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson arrived and a high number of police officers moved to contain potential trouble. Images appeared to show Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, being protected by police officers.

RT KentAntiRacism: Tommy Robinson just chased off streets by #antifa. Had to be protected by police. pic.twitter.com/5DannXmyFg #NewBluehand … — Antifa-GB (@Antifa_GB_1) April 1, 2017

Antifa fascists attack the media. @TRobinsonNewEra covering the event for Rebel Media needed police protection... pic.twitter.com/RWv5x7lwYy — TundraTabloids (@TundraTabloids) April 1, 2017

Crowds gathered in Trafalgar Square from around midday. The Metropolitan Police imposed a number of conditions which included following a particular route, the Press Association reported. But images showed protestors clashing with officers as the demonstrations turned ugly.

PA Wire/PA Images UAF (Unite Against Fascism) demonstrators tussle with police officers in Trafalgar Square

PA Wire/PA Images A UAF demonstrator is arrested on Whitehall

UAF protesters chanted “EDL go to hell” and hundreds of protesters spilled onto the surrounding roads. Scotland Yard said on Friday that the information and intelligence available to the Met meant that they felt it necessary to impose the conditions to prevent the demonstrations from resulting in “serious disorder, serious damage to property, serious disruption to the life of the community, and to prevent the intimidation of local people trying to go about their business”. Chief Superintendent Catherine Roper said: “The right to protest is a fundamental right in our democratic society, but this right must be balanced against the right of people to go about their day without fear of violence, disorder or disruption. “Experience has shown us that when groups with conflicting views come together it can create tension and disorder, not just on the day itself but in the longer term.

PA Wire/PA Images Former EDL Tommy Robinson was in attendance on Saturday