    • Elf On The Shelf Ideas: 20 Of The Funniest Creations Parents Are Using In 2017

    And they don't even take that much effort to pull off 🙌

    08/12/2017 14:19 GMT

    Another year, another month of racking your brains for ideas on where the elf should go next.

    And it seems this year, parents are finding the perfect balance of funny creations that don’t take too much effort to pull off.

    We’ve had a look at parents ideas in 2017, and here are 20 of our favourites.

    1. Egg Elf

    2. Peekaboo Elf

    A post shared by Carly Philpot (@crazycarlyp) on

    3. Hungry Elf

    A post shared by Аделина (@adelisha_ya) on

    4. Tangled Elf

    A post shared by Sarah Robertson (@sarahrob77) on

    5. Sleepover Elf

    A post shared by Molly Mesnick (@mollymesnick) on

    6. Star Elf

    A post shared by Nikz (@lifeas_iknowit) on

    7. Cheeky Elf

    A post shared by Karlie King (@karlieking1) on

    8. Twister Elf

    9. Boozy Elf

    10. Storytime Elf

    11. Jenga Elf

    12. Messy Elf

    13. Fishing Elf

    A post shared by Ziggy Vella (@ziggyvella) on

    14. Zookeeper Elf

    15. Bubble Bath Elf

    A post shared by Colette🖤 (@colette_29) on

    16. Caffeine Elf

    A post shared by JRod (@jrod_run_fit) on

    17. Bowling Elf

    A post shared by tallystar (@tallystar) on

    18. Zip Wire Elf

    A post shared by Laurali's Blog (@lauralisblog) on

    19. Glam Elf

    20. Smelly Elf

