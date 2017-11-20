If the Tesla Roadster’s frankly astonishing 0-60mph time of 1.9 seconds didn’t blow you away then this almost certainly will.

Tesla’s founder Elon Musk has revealed on Twitter that the incredible performance figures listed for the Roadster (620-mile range, 0-60mph 1.9 secs and 250+mph top speed) are actually just for the ‘base’ model. For those of you willing to spend a bit extra the Roadster will in fact come with a “special upgrade” package that as Musk puts it: “Will take it to the next level.”

Should clarify that this is the base model performance. There will be a special option package that takes it to the next level. November 19, 2017

Considering 0-60mph in 1.9 seconds is faster than just about any car you think of, it’s hard to imagine what Musk could have in mind when you want to make something like that seem like an entry-level option. Well the entrepreneur very kindly decided to elaborate on his point a little further and it while he could well be pulling our leg, he’s definitely hinting at the idea of a flying car.

Not saying the next gen Roadster special upgrade package *will* definitely enable it to fly short hops, but maybe …



Certainly possible. Just a question of safety. Rocket tech applied to a car opens up revolutionary possibilities. November 19, 2017

That’s right, imagine the Tesla Roadster but with SpaceX’s rocket technology. It sounds absolutely mad and yet given everything we know about Musk, this is just the kind of idea that he could actually pull off. The response has been, understandably, pretty positive.

Now the reality is probably that Tesla’s Roadster will indeed come with a ‘special upgrade’ package and instead it will simply make the car faster, or give it an even longer range.

Another theory is that it could come with the above and then one of the easter eggs in the car is that it will transform the dashboard into a mock-up of a SpaceX flying car.

