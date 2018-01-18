Emily Maitlis has spoken of her fears that her stalker will never stop harassing her and compared enduring his intrusions on her life to living with a “chronic illness”. Days after her former friend, Edward Vines, was jailed for almost four years for breaching a restraining order, the Newsnight presenter detailed the stress of being harassed for two decades to BBC colleague Emma Barnett in a “powerful and raw account”. Vines, 47, was first convicted of harassing Maitlis, who he met at Cambridge University, in 2002. He was issued with an indefinite restraining order in 2009, but was convicted of breaching it twice last year.

Breaking a 27-year on air silence,in one of the most powerful & raw accounts,pls do tune into my @bbc5live show at 10am to hear Emily Maitlis speak for the first time on air about her never-ending stalking ordeal & how the system needs to change @maitlishttps://t.co/I6d7yWQwFxpic.twitter.com/xUXQYda3dK — Emma Barnett (@Emmabarnett) January 18, 2018

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Maitlis, 47, told how the harassment had a devastating impact on not only her life, but that of her family. “It just makes you jumpy... and that’s stressful and it’s tiring and it’s time-consuming,” she told Barnett, adding that it was “hard for everyone”. “You turn into this person who shouts at your kids for the wrong thing, not that they’ve done anything wrong, because you’re stressed about something else and your head is somewhere else. “And you’re having to think of these things that are just ludicrous, like ‘how do you get in and out of your front door’ and ‘how are they getting back from school?’

“It feels like a chronic illness”



TV presenter Emily Maitlis tells @EmmaBarnett about fears her stalker will never stop harassing her.



Her stalker was first jailed in 2002, and this week faced another jail term for breaching a restraining order.#EmmaBarnettShowpic.twitter.com/r4R9cvUO9b — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) January 18, 2018

“It’s not that you think everyone is out to kill you. You recognise it as a paranoia. But it doesn’t make it any easier,” she said. “This has literally been going on for 20 years. It feels like sort of a chronic illness,” Maitlis added before revealing fears that the harassment will never “stop or he will stop, or the system will manage to prevent it properly”. The journalist took aim at the legal system and society as a whole, saying “we haven’t clearly found a way of finding something that is a deterrent and helpful to the perpetrator in way that would make him stop.” Maitlis further lamented the way the crime of stalking is treated and what treatment Vines has received, noting “he is also obviously a victim in this”. “He is unwell and has wasted half his life. Stalking is a weirdo glamorised term for what is essentially mental ill-health and so somewhere along the lines we have to change the mechanism,” the BBC reported.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Emily Maitlis has spoken of her fears that her stalker will never stop harassing her days after he was jailed for almost four years