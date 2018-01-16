Emily Maitlis' Stalker Jailed For Four Years After Breaching Restraining Order Again

Vines, 47, was jailed by a judge at Oxford Crown Court for 45 months after admitting two breaches of an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting the BBC journalist.

Maitlis said she had been let down by the criminal justice system and Edward Vines’s unwanted attention was upsetting her husband and scaring her children, the Press Association reports .

Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis described how a 20-year campaign of harassment at the hands of a former university friend was destroying her life as he was jailed for nearly four years.

The court heard Vines – who was briefly friends with Maitlis while they were both students at Cambridge University – had written letters to her while serving a previous prison sentence for earlier breaches of the restraining order.

He had also written again after his release from prison while living in a bail hostel and subject to licence conditions.

Judge Peter Ross described this as “wholly unsatisfactory” and gave the probation service and the governor at HMP Bullingdon 10 days for a written explanation.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Maitlis, who was not present, said: “When I heard that Edward Vines had breached his restraining order I felt scared and let-down.

“Scared because it meant that even from within the prison system the perpetrator was able to reach me – let down because the system had been unable to stop him getting in touch even though the crime he is serving time for is harassment through unwanted and ongoing contact.

“It has affected my relationship with my husband who is frustrated that we cannot get to the bottom of this problem even though we have been tackling it through the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts for over 20 years and it has scared my children who thought the threat had gone away – albeit temporarily whilst he was behind bars.

“It has affected my ability to do my work – I am constantly thinking of where I am being sent and whether he will be attempting to track me down.