Emily Thornberry Says UK Is Heading For No Brexit Deal Because Theresa May Is Too Weak

Emily Thornberry says the UK is ‘heading for no deal’ in Brexit negotiations because Theresa May is too weak to lead her own party.

The shadow foreign secretary said the prime minister “doesn’t have the strength or the authority to be ale to control her backbenchers, let alone her cabinet” and that it was a contributing factor in the lack of progress in negotiations with the EU.

She told the BBC’S Andrew Marr Show: “I think we are heading for no deal and that is a serious threat to Britain’s interests, and we will stop it.”

Thornberry, who has been tipped as a potential future Labour leader, said it was vital for the UK to retain “red tape-free” access to the single market and “some form of customs union”.