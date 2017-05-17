Labour’s manifesto launch on Tuesday was overshadowed somewhat by mass confusion within the party over whether or not it was going to scrap the freeze on welfare.

Jeremy Corbyn gave seemingly conflicting answers when asked if Labour would reverse the Tories’ benefit freeze, introduced last year.

A Labour spokesperson tried to clear up matters by saying the policy would be axed.

In a statement they said: “As our manifesto and costings documents explain, Labour is committed to injecting £10 billion over five years into the benefits system to review and redesign it for the economy we want to create and make it more effective at reducing poverty and supporting people in work.”

This was then contradicted by Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry who said it wouldn’t be “reversed entirely” if the party won the election.

In an attempt to clear up matters, Thornberry later appeared on Channel 4 News where she preceded to further muddy the waters.