Emmerdale’s Aaron Dingle’s has not had it easy since being sent to prison for 12 months, and his storyline could be about to take a darker turn, thanks to an offer of drugs. So far, Aaron has faced scrutiny from his fellow inmates, who didn’t take long to work out that he is Gordon’s son, and viewers have already seen him attempting to keep what’s really going on a secret from his husband Robert Sugden.

ITV Pictures Aaron Dingle

Now, after a particularly vicious beating from another inmate, Aaron will be faced with a decision to make, when his cellmate Ethan offers him drugs to help with the pain. While he says no, things get even worse when he’s cornered by Jason and his gang, who leave him on the verge of a panic attack with a shock revelation. Later, the prison chaplain arrives and attempts to offer support - but will Aaron accept his offer? Or turn to something else?

ITV Pictures Life behind bars isn't going get any easier

Tuesday’s episode will see Aaron ask Ethan for drugs, but he tells him he’ll have to go through Jason. Aaron still have over 11 months behind bars, and actor Danny Miller and the soap’s producer Iain MacLeod have previously teased what will happen in that time.

ITV Pictures Liv visits her brother later in the week

Speaking to the Huffington Post UK earlier this month, Iain reassured fans that Aaron will still feature heavily in the show, revealing plans for a standalone episode that examines his troubles, and the difficulties faced by the families of those in prison. These ‘Emmerdale’ scenes air from Monday 6 March. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.