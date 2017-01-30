Lisa Dingle was the one who had to break the sad news to Joanie’s loved ones, as it all began when she picked her up from prison.

‘Emmerdale’ viewers saw the shock death of Joanie Dingle, who passed away shortly after being released from prison in Monday’s (30 January) episode.

As Kerry Wyatt made preparations for Joanie’s homecoming, Lisa was busy having a near heart-to-heart with her in the car, after revealing that she had got back with Zak Dingle.

As Lisa queried whether her former love rival was genuinely okay with the new development, she then got a shock when she turned to Joanie, and found her slumped in the passenger seat.

Despite the fact Lisa called an ambulance, nothing could be done to save Joanie, and she returned to the village to deliver the news to a devastated Kerry.

The death was teased on the ‘Emmerdale’ Twitter account earlier this month, when bosses revealed that a female character would be dying.

Actress Denise Black joined the soap in 2013, with Joanie arriving as the adoptive grandmother of Kerry’s biological grandson, Kyle.

In the years since, she’s had a number of big storylines, and recently married Zak - though sadly, it didn’t end well.

Catch up on the latest soap news and spoilers here.