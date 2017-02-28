In recent weeks, viewers have seen Pierce become more and more controlling, even forcing himself on Rhona in one shocking scene, and he’s now set to film their escapades and hold the tape against his partner’s wishes.

It all happens when Rhona models some lingerie for Pierce, who films her doing a striptease, but unbeknownst to the vet, he leaves the camera on as they take things to the next level.

When she asks him to delete it, Pierce secretly keeps the footage and uses it in his battle against Rhona’s friend Vanessa.

Actor Jonathan Wrather, who plays Pierce, explains: “Vanessa sees right through Pierce. At this point, Pierce finds that threatening.

“He wants to control the situation by deliberately working it so it looks like Vanessa has gone onto his laptop without permission and found this sex tape that Rhona and Pierce have made privately.