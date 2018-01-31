‘Emotional Support Peacock’ Denied Entry On United Airlines Flight

A woman was barred from boarding an internal US flight this week in the company of her “emotional support peacock.”

Brooklyn-based artist Ventiko attempted to get on a United Airlines aircraft with the bird – named Dexter - for a flight from Newark Airport to Los Angeles on Monday, but was refused because he did not meet company guidelines on size and weight.

Ventiko even offered to buy Dexter his own seat, but the airline was not to be swayed, travel-based talk show The Jet Set revealed.